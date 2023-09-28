Being sneaky and as sly as that proverbial fox is about getting even more up close and personal (well, for those on PlayStation – I know others have had this experience already).

Earlier today, InnerSloth, Sony, Schell Games and Robot Teddy announced that social deduction game Among Us will be coming to PS VR2. So, get ready to grab your Crewmates and then subsequently betray them all with a quick slice here or a subtle tongue impaling here. You know, as you do.

When Among Us makes its way onto PS VR2, players can expect the usual likes of tasks, sabotages, venting, and those frantic emergencies where accusations begin to fly meetings left, right and center. But in addition to all this, Among Us VR on PS VR2 will also include new tasks and new features designed specifically for virtual reality. This includes 3D cosmetics, proximity voice chat, accessibility and comfort settings, safety and in-game moderation tools, crossplay compatibility, and custom lobby settings.

Among Us VR – Announcement Trailer | PS VR2 Games.

As for where all this deceit and Machiavellian scheming will take place, Among Us VR on PS VR2 has two maps: The Skeld II and Polus Point.

The Skeld II, developer InnerSloth said, is inspired by the Among Us’ OG Skeld map. Polus Point, similarly, is inspired (but not an exact copy of) Among Us’ Polus map. It promises “chilly, yet hot majesty”, with 50 percent more tasks to take care of, new rooms to explore, hidden objects (not sure what these will be) and “brand-new kill and ejection animations” to keep an eye out for. The Among Us VR team says we are going to “Lava it” (see what they did there?).









Image credit: Schell Games, Innersloth, and Robot Teddy

We don’t have a release date for Among Us’ move to PS VR2, but while we wait for more information, the game can be listed over on the PlayStation Store now. Its RRP is £10/$10/€10.

In addition to Among Us VR, Sony has announced Journey to Foundation and multi-dimensional arcade cover-shooter Heroes of Forever will also be coming to PS VR2 in the future.

I will leave you all with this Among Us bop that materialized back in 2020. Any time I write or talk or think about Among Us, this song is usually the backing track in my mind.