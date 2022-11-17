Lab coat, stethoscope and oxygen mask on face to raise ‘shortness of breath’ alarm for doctors who work every day in the emergency room Italians. And the flash mob promoted today in Rome, in front of the headquarters of the Ministry of Health, by Simeuthe Italian Society of Emergency Medicine, to sound the alarm on the shortcomings and situation of the country’s emergency departments.

“We want to carry out an important action to raise awareness on the shortage of personnel in the emergency rooms, on the wait for hospitalizations and on the stress of doctors. We are living in a condition where we are ‘sick’ like our patients. We ask for a meeting with Minister Schillaci to resume the dialogue we had already established with Speranza ”, Fabio De Iaco, president Simeu, points out to Adnkronos Salute. A delegation of doctors was received by Minister Schillaci.

There are also many young doctors. “It is the most beautiful specialization in the world, but also a very complicated job now – explains a doctor from the Campu Bio-medico in Rome – you must always be available almost 24 hours a day in the hospital, but I would do this again if I choose”. A colleague from the emergency room of San Giovanni in Rome also highlights the critical issues and replies on the incentives that in some regions have been given to doctors to work in the emergency room: “In the present it can be a solution to plug the holes, but for example we are against but to the cooperatives that ‘sell’ the work of doctors”. An issue that is close to the heart of doctors in the emergency room is that of safety. “In 2022 we have already recorded more than 50 attacks – recalls a young doctor – working in these conditions is difficult, indeed it is impossible”.