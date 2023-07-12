On the highway A4 Turin-Trieste was opened to traffic dynamic fourth lanebetween it junction of Cormano and the junction of viale Certosa, in both directions. This solution represents a unique case in Italy for increasing the capacity of the stretch, given the impossibility of widening the motorway carriageway due to its proximity to densely populated areas. Practically the dynamic highway offers the possibility of using the emergency lane for normal traffic only under certain circumstances.

Emergency lane rules

The emergency lanes are the additional lanes on the right side of motorways and expressways, reserved for use in emergency situations or to assist vehicles stopped or damaged.

These lanes are clearly marked and usually demarcated by one solid or dashed line and a margin line. They are designed to provide a safe area where vehicles can temporarily park away from the traffic flow principal.

Emergency lanes are intended for several purposes, including:

Vehicles in breakdown: If a vehicle breaks down or has mechanical problems on the highway, it can move to the hard shoulder to avoid obstructing the main traffic flow and to allow for assistance. Emergency situations: If an emergency occurs, such as an accident or medical problem in a vehicle, the hard shoulder can be used to stop safely and call for help. Service vehicles: Service vehicles, such as road patrols or roadside assistance, can use the hard shoulder to quickly get to an area where assistance is needed. Foot passengers: In some exceptional cases, such as during the evacuation of a vehicle due to a fire, passengers may be allowed to exit and reach safety in the hard shoulder.

Circulation on the emergency lane is permitted only on the A4, subject to notification to the managing body

It is important to underline that the emergency lane must not be used for the normal transit of vehicles. It is reserved for only emergency purposes and to ensure the safety of those in need of assistance. On the A4 it can only be used after appropriate communication by the motorway operator.

Fine emergency lane

Unauthorized use of the emergency lane entails fines according to the Highway Code. The most serious violations, such as the reverse gearcirculation not permitted and the stay over 3 hours in the emergency lane, they can be fined from 430 to 1,731 euroswith license suspension and deduction of 10 points.

Using the hard shoulder to request or grant lifts may result in a fine from 36 to 148 euros. THE pedestrians who walk in the lane without reaching the help posts can be fined from 22 to 88 euros.

If the car is in the emergency lane, it can be parked for a maximum of 3 hours

Labsence of the reflective jacket when you get out of the car it can lead to a fine from 36 to 148 euros and the subtraction of a driving license point. Violations such as taking the hard shoulder before the junction or do not place the triangle (100 meters away) can be fined from 87 to 344 euros with points deduction.

A4 Turin-Trieste motorway “dynamic” fourth lane

The A4 Turin-Trieste motorway is characterized by a high volume of traffic, with peaks reaching 200,000 vehicles per daymainly heavy vehicles, due to its location in one of the main industrial areas of the country.

On the A4, the hard shoulder is opened if necessary

In particular, in the urban section of the A4, there is a daily average of transit three times higher compared to the other stretches managed by Autostrade per l’Italia.

Fourth “dynamic” lane A4

To adapt the A4 section to the growing traffic needs, Autostrade per l’Italia (Aspi), through Movyon, has developed a control system capable of managing the transition from three to four lanes.

This platform allows thetemporary use of the fourth lane when specific conditions occur on the section, measured through the processing of data acquired from detection sensors, the use of analysis algorithms And traffic flow forecast. The system coordinates three main activities: analysis, reporting and detection.

“Dynamic” hard shoulder, how it works

The traffic analysis system constantly monitors the vehicular flow, while the signaling system immediately provides users in transit lane change information and gods speed limits. Finally, the automatic incident detection system identifies events that could affect the use of the fourth lane, such as stationary vehicles, traffic on the wrong way or queues.

“Dynamic” hard shoulder, how it works VIDEO

Tracking is done using technologies such as radars, laser scanners and cameras equipped with artificial intelligence algorithms, which continuously scan the roadways and vehicular traffic, adopting approaches similar to those used in military aviation.

The project is part of the Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) initiatives promoted by the Mercury program of the group.

