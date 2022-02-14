Mazatlan, Sinaloa.- A plane made an emergency landing on the Mazatlán-Culiacán Highway, before reaching the Marble booth, in Mazatlán, Sinaloa, this Sunday afternoon. Four people came, which resulted in minor injuries, according to reports.

“Emergency landing of a plane in the tread”, is detailed in a report from the National Guard. The registration of the aircraft is XB-SUA.

Although the plane suffered heavy damage when making an emergency landing on the road, there are no injuries or deaths. The flow on the road was restricted to a single lane, so that the rescuers could make the necessary maneuvers.

It was said that the plane left Culiacán for Guadalajara, and Due to a mechanical failure, the pilot had to descend in an emergency. “At this time, first aid is being provided to said people,” is added in the aforementioned report of the National Guard.