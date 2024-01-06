Passengers on a flight in the United States had the shock of their lives on Friday. The Alaska Airlines passenger plane had to make an emergency landing in the US state of Oregon after a large hole opened up in the cabin during the flight. A window came loose from the Boeing 737 MAX 9. The American aviation watchdog FAA has ordered the immediate inspection of 171 of those aircraft, which are no longer allowed to fly until then.
Latest update:
21:39
