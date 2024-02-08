An airplane of the Israeli airline El Al, flying from Prague to Israel, made an emergency landing in Thessaloniki, Greece, due to “a violent passenger”. According to what the airline reported, we read in the Jerusalem Post, once the plane landed the passenger was taken away, without putting up any resistance, by the local police. “El Al has a zero tolerance policy for violence and will continue to ensure the safety of our passengers,” the statement said. According to broadcaster N12, the passenger, who is described as “most likely Arab”, had attempted to enter the cockpit.