Emergency landing and chaos at Fiumicino for a flight from Istanbul to Casablanca. The alarm at the Leonardo da Vinci airport in Fiumicino went off on Saturday evening around 21.50 when the plane requested an emergency landing at Fiumicino. In fact, the pilots activated all the necessary measures when a pregnant 26-year-old Moroccan-born traveler suffered severe pain during the flight. As soon as it landed, Polaria personnel went on board the plane to rescue the woman who was then transported in red code to the emergency room of the Grassi hospital in Ostia. The woman is in good condition but she remains hospitalized in the Ostia hospital. While panic broke out on the plane. In fact, the commander himself alerted the control tower that some travelers had requested to disembark.

Faced with the unaccepted permit – in fact it is not allowed except in case of danger – a group of twenty passengers unleashed panic. In support of the airport police officers, the intervention of other police patrols was also necessary. The patrol officers therefore arrived on the runway and also in this case, they boarded the aircraft where in the meantime the pregnant passenger had been made to get off. At this point, however, at the sight of the other blue uniforms, the passengers lashed out against the policemen. The tension therefore rose again and in an attempt to defend himself, one of the policemen activated the taser. The electric gun would have jammed, however the situation would have slowly returned to normal. The crew and the pilots, together with the policemen, managed after several attempts to calm the travellers. Only at that point did the Polaria agents and their colleagues get off the plane. The pilot was then granted permission to take off and the flight continued, without further incidents, to its final destination.