From: Michelle Brey

A plane has to make an unscheduled stopover in Mallorca. The background is a passenger's health problems. The police receive the machine.

Mallorca – A plane had to make an emergency landing in Mallorca on Wednesday. The background was a medical emergency. Hardly anyone expected that there would be a large contingent waiting for the Lufthansa plane. The cause of this goes back to an incident on Spain's holiday island in 2021. A Boeing that lost a window in the middle of a flight recently caused a stir.

Airplane: Boeing 747-400 Flight: LH507 Route: Brazil (São Paulo) to Frankfurt Emergency landing in Mallorca: Around 9:30 a.m Total passengers: 362

Emergency landing in Mallorca: Lufthansa plane lands unscheduled due to a medical emergency

Like from a report in the Spanish newspaper Diary of Mallorca As can be seen, the medical emergency affected a 53-year-old passenger. As a result, the woman suffered a circulatory collapse. The plane crew decided to make an emergency landing on the Spanish holiday island. The plane landed around half past nine in the morning. The woman was resuscitated.

Large-scale police operation in Mallorca: emergency services guard an unscheduled aircraft landing

A large contingent of police and Guardia Civil forces welcomed the Lufthansa aircraft at the airport. They were intended to prevent passengers from leaving the plane without permission, as the Spanish newspaper further reported. Such an incident occurred in 2021.

At that time, a passenger plane from Morocco had to stop over in Mallorca because of an alleged medical emergency on board. At the hospital it turned out that the patient was healthy. At the time, the authorities did not rule out that it could have been a planned action by a group of passengers who deliberately made the emergency landing in order to get to Spain illegally. After landing, 21 passengers ran onto the runway and climbed over the fence around the airport in the dark.

Meanwhile, a terrible accident recently occurred at the airport in Tokyo. A plane caught fire after landing. (mbr)