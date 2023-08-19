Moscow. The Russian space agency Roscosmos detected “an emergency” during a maneuver prior to the landing of the Russian probe Luna-25, as indicated this Saturday in a statement.

“At 2:10 p.m., an impulse was issued to transfer the probe to pre-moon landing orbit,” the agency explained.

“During the operation an emergency situation arose on board the station [lunar] automatic, which did not allow the maneuver to be carried out with the specified parameters”, he added.

Luna-25, the first lunar probe launched by Russia in almost half a century, had taken off on August 11 from a base in the Russian Far East and on Wednesday the 16th successfully entered the orbit of the Earth’s satellite.

The Roscosmos statement does not indicate whether the “emergency” will force the delay of the moon landing, scheduled for Monday in the Boguslawski crater, at the lunar south pole.

Nor does it offer details about the technical problem detected.

The director of Roscosmos, Yuri Borisov, acknowledged in June before Russian President Vladimir Putin that the Luna-25 mission, a probe weighing about 800 kilos, was “risky.”

“In the world, the possibility of success of this type of mission is estimated at 70 percent,” he declared.

The Russian space agency plans a one-year mission to collect samples and analyze lunar soil.

This mission seeks to give a new impetus to the Russian space sector, which has difficulties to innovate, suffers from a lack of financing and has been hampered by corruption scandals, in addition to being isolated by the conflict in Ukraine.

Putin vowed to continue the space program despite Western sanctions, citing the time the Soviet Union sent the first man into space in 1961, at the height of the Cold War, as an example.