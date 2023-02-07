At least 15 people, including three minors, died this Monday and another two remain missing in a mining district in the Arequipa region, in southern Peru, due to an avalanche caused by heavy rainsreported official sources.

According to the latest report from the National Civil Defense Institute (Indeci), the emergency left around twenty people injured, 10 houses destroyed and another 310 affected in the Mariano Nicolás Valcárcel district, in the Arequipa province of Camaná.

The agency specified that the Secocha health post was also affected and that, of the total number of fatalities, 12 were residents of the Serococha area and three died in a vehicle accident.

Landslides leave at least 40 dead in the Arequipa region, Peru Thousands of people were affected by these phenomena, known as huaicos in Peru. The landslides occurred due to heavy rains. /pl pic.twitter.com/f9SCLpHVM2 — DW Spanish (@dw_espanol) February 7, 2023

This was caused by landslides, which caused the oversight and overturning of a truck into the Ocoña River, always according to Indeci.

In statements to EFE, the mayor of Mariano Nicolás Valcárcel, William Alvarado, specified that three of the fifteen deceased were minors and that the rest of the residents were transferred to a safe place due to the risk of new landslides.

The Joint Command of the Armed Forces reported that it has made available “all the necessary means” to collaborate in the rescue and evacuation of the victims of the town of Secocha, which will receive “water drums, tents, plastic bovines and 1,000 sandbags”, among other aid materials.

🔴 ATTENTION!!! Precise moment where a woman is rescued while she is dragged in a fierce landslide in the town of Secocha in the province of Camaná, in the Arequipa region. pic.twitter.com/MNSS8rloih – Find out Peru (@informateperu) February 6, 2023

The heavy rains have also caused material damage in the towns of Viñac and Catahuasi, located in the province of Yauyos, in the department of Lima.

In Yauyos, the number of affected people rises to 265, while another 365 were affected. In addition, Indeci reports 30 houses destroyed, 60 uninhabitable and 99 affected.

Four educational institutions, a religious temple, a community building and five roads were also affected, in addition to four hectares of crops.

EFE