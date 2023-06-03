a raging fire was reported the night of Friday in a protected area and very close to the municipal seat of Mount Escobedo, Zacatecas, confirmed the State Coordination of Civil Protection (CEPC).

The corporation explained that the fire threatened more than 150 hectares of nature and stressed that currently 97% of the accident is already under control. He added that the fire was active. only three kilometers away from the inhabited area.

According to the agency, firefighters and paramedics from the CEPC went to that area after a call for help from the inhabitants of Monte Escobedo,Zacatecas.

Likewise, elements of the National Defense Secretariat (Sedena) and the State Preventive Police (PEP) joined the work to put out the flames.

The CEPC reported that the brigade members extinguished the fire with the technique of separating combustible material, hitting a branch and direct cooling with water.

However, the flames managed to consume Pino, Hojarasca, Manzanilla and Pasto Seco, from the protected area of ​​this municipality. See also Sleet fall froze the asphalt and caused several accidents in the morning in Zacatecas

Finally, he explained that the Forest Fire in Monte Escobedo is 97% controlled and only works are being carried out for its total liquidation pending the official estimate of affected hectares by the National Forestry Commission (Conafor).