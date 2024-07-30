At least 62 people have died and hundreds remain trapped by heavy rains and flooding in the southern Indian state of Kerala, a government source told EFE on Tuesday, as rescue efforts continue.

“According to the latest figures, 62 people have died so far,” a spokesman for the Information Department of the Government of Kerala, Pratheesh D. Mony, told EFE.

The incident took place in the hilly district of Wayanad in the early hours of Tuesday, when a series of Massive avalanches triggered by heavy rains They swept away homes, roads and a crucial bridge in the region.

“Rescue operations are being carried out by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority, and Navy personnel will also be on board,” Mony said.

According to the source, about 200 Army personnel They are also involved in the operations, which have been hampered by the constant rains that have not stopped hitting this region.

Authorities fear that hundreds of people are trapped in the region due to road closures and landslides.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday declared a red alert for rain in Wayanad district as well as other areas. neighbouring areas like Kozhikode, warning of rainfall of up to 204 millimetres in just 24 hours.

Rescue operations begin

One of the worst-affected localities was Choormala, which, according to the regional daily Onmanorama, suffered three consecutive avalanches in the early hours of the morning and is now practically isolated. At least36 of the 62 deaths occurred in this town.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on social media that he has sent a delegation of five state ministers “to handle the response to the recent landslides and oversee rescue operations.”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that he had promised “all possible help” from the central government during a telephone conversation with Vijayan. The president also announced aid of 200,000 rupees (about 2,206 euros) for the relatives of the deceased.

“I am deeply shocked by the huge landslides “The landslides near Meppadi in Wayanad are a source of deep concern for the families who have lost their loved ones. I hope those still trapped are brought to safety soon,” said opposition politician Rahul Gandhi, who won a parliamentary seat in the district in the general elections that ended in June.

This episode of intense rains is a consequence of the monsoon, which India and the rest of the southern countries Asia experiences between May and Septembercausing significant human and material damage.

More than 50 people have been killed by rains in the northeastern state of Assam since late May.

