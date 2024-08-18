Police in Saxony, a state in eastern Germany, reported on Sunday that 18 people were injured on Saturday night in a fire at a Ferris wheel. 38 meters high at a festival held in the municipality of Großpösna, near the city of Leipzig.

The fire was extinguished thanks to the efforts of the firefighters, while four injured people had to be treated for burns while another person suffered injuries from a fall and the others were injured.They received medical attention for having been in contact with the smoke of the fire, according to a police statement.

The 18 people had to be taken to the hospital, according to the statement, which announced the opening of an investigation to find out the causes of the fire.

The incident occurred at around 19:00 GMT on Saturday when a fire broke out, mainly affecting two cabins of the 24 that made up the wheel.

German media reported on Sunday that the number of injured was still to be clarified, and they arrived to cite a number of those affected who reached his twenties.

EFE