Beauty and commitment at the fourth edition of the Emergency Festivalscheduled from September 6th to September 8th, in Reggio Emilia. This year the underlying theme of the event organized by the association founded by Gino Strada will be “People”: what unites one person to another? What divides them? At what point does one become a “community”? When are communities capable of generating change? The global challenges of our present can divide people or push them to mature the awareness of belonging to a common humanity. A belief that animates the action of the NGO that guarantees the right to care “one person at a time”, to use the words of its founder.

For three days the squares, courtyards and symbolic places of the city will be animated by artists, writers, journalists, researchers, linguists, musicians, directors and operators of Emergency. The event, this year too, was organized thanks to a memorandum of understanding with the Municipality of Reggio Emilia and with the sponsored by the Emilia-Romagna Region. The free and open to all meetings can be booked starting today through the website https://www.emergency.it/festival/ but you can access the events by queuing shortly before the start.

The first day of the Festival, Friday 6 September, opens in Piazza Casotti with the format Questions to think, short twenty-minute speeches to reflect on the issues of our time. It starts at 4:30 pm with the meeting “Is thinking changing?” by Matteo Saudino, alias BarbaSophiaprofessor and writer, who tells the most common questions among school desks to rethink the present. Later, at 7.15 pm, the speech “Participation is the key word?” by the economist Fabrizio Barca on open, informed and reasonable comparison as the only tool to deal with the complexity that surrounds us, and at 8.45pm “Can data discriminate against people?” in which Donated Columbrodata humanizer, explores the role of algorithms, data and digital tools in amplifying or deconstructing discriminatory language.

In the main square of the Festival, Piazza Prampolini, the ‘Dialogues’ will be held, meetings between expert voices on the core themes of the event. The format opens on Friday 6 September with the appointment “The person, the people: resistant bonds” with the partisan relay Flora Mountainsthe writer Djarah Kanthe writer Bernardo Zannonimoderated by the Sky Tg24 journalist Tonia Cartolano and the participation of the journalist and presenter Mark Damilano. At 7.45 pm we will continue with the theme “Thinking and acting beyond war” with Thomas Montanarirector of the University for Foreigners of Siena, Sami MH Alajramijournalist and former correspondent for Ansa and La Repubblica from Gaza, Rossella Micciopresident of Emergency and moderated by Giammarco Surecorrespondent for Tg3.

The first day of the Festival will end at 9.30 pm, again in Piazza Prampolini, with the “Emergency (Hi)stories”, testimonies on the three decades of the association, which will be conducted by Giampaolo Musumeciphotographer, filmmaker and journalist of Radio24, accompanied by Beppe Salmettiactor, author and presenter, Fabio Magnasciutiillustrator and cartoonist and Primitive Mule, Alt-Rock Band. We will start with 1994-2004: the first ten years with the professor and writer Matthew Saudithe photojournalist Lynzy Billingthe volunteer of the Technical Division of Emergency Ennio Rigamontithe nurse and HR manager Sar Emergency Luca Radaelli and with the extraordinary participation of the singer-songwriter Piero Pelù.

Also on Friday 6th September in the courtyard of the University (Viale A. Allegri, 15), the first of the events Stories of people and things, well explained by ‘Il Post’ will be held: at 5.15pm the director Luca Sofri rwill reflect on some songs to understand the connections between music and our history.

The Teatro San Prospero will host the film festival Luci sulle Persone, with films and documentaries on the theme. At 5:00 pm, “Long Night” by Lynzy Billing (with English subtitles) on the work of the association in Afghanistan through the testimonies of patients and staff, followed by a Q&A with the author. The Panizzi Library will finally be the theater of the meetings dedicated to children, teenagers, families and teachers organized by Emergency. The first appointment will be at 8:40 pm with the show “Il circo delle nuvole – Il teatro disegno di Gek Tessaro”, writer and artist.

On Saturday 7th September the Festival opens early in the morning at 7.30 in Piazza San Prospero with the dawn music of a string quartet together with the violinist Valentina Del Re. At 2.30 pm the appointment is always here with ‘A coffee with…’, a format hosted by the journalist Pier Paolo Lala: this time he will meet Amalia DeSimone Rai 3 journalist and True Gheno sociolinguist to talk about people who claim rights. At 11pm for the closing of the day the square will be filled with music with the DJ set of the Ex-Otago. And again, always on Saturday, appointment at 9.30 at the Infopoint in Piazza Prampolini together with Giammarco Surecorrespondent of Tg3 and Roberto Maccaroninurse and health manager of the Emergency Sar Project to talk about the migration phenomenon. The morning continues in the main square at 10 with the Dialogue “Freedom of the press in peace and in war” with the editorialist of ‘Repubblica’ Max Gianninithe journalist and former correspondent for Al Jazeera English from Gaza Youmna El Sayed and the moderation of the director of Domani Emiliano Fittipaldi.

At 5.30pm they will be Francesca LagioiaSenior Assistant Professor University of Bologna and Part-time Professor EUI Florence and Telmo Pievani, philosopher of science and evolutionist, to discuss artificial intelligence and human intelligence with the moderation of the physicist and science communicator Max Timerelli. At 7 pm the second appointment with the Emergency (Hi)stories will be held with Francis Strazzariprofessor of International Relations at the Sant’Anna University School; Laura Capponjournalist of Rai in-depth programmes, the photographer Julius Piscitelli, Floriana PatiNGO nurse; Mauro Destefanocultural mediator and coordinator of the Calabria Project of Emergency. At the end of the day, Piazza Prampolini will be the scene of the show of Charles Hamlet “Scherzo n.1 opera prima” at 9.30 pm.

Also on Saturday 7th September, Piazza Casotti will be the setting for the ‘Questions for Thinking’. At 11am it will start with the speech of the journalist Nico Piro “How do you promote a war?”, a meeting on the tools that form the basis of war propaganda. At 12.15 the meeting in English continues “What is the state of journalism in Afghanistan?” and the speech by Lotfullah Najafizadafounder and CEO of Amu TV. At 3.15 pm Martha Serafini journalist from Corriere della Sera will discuss the dehumanization of the enemy with the meeting “Is the enemy a person?”, while at 4.30 pm the journalist Ferdinand Cotugno will reflect on the health of the Planet, on individual actions and political choices. The second appointment of the format ‘A coffee with…’ will be in Piazza Fontanesi at 11.45 with the economist Fabrizio Barca and the journalist Ferdinand Cotugno to talk about people fighting for the future, about new forms of poverty and possible horizons.

There will be two ‘Make art, not war’ events on Saturday in the courtyard of Palazzo Ancini: at 11.30 the meeting “CHEAP – Posters against war” will be held with the co-founders of Cheap Sara Manfredi and Flavia Tommasini and the moderation of the sociolinguist True Ghenoat 2.15 pm it will be the turn of “Info-graphics goes to war”, an illustrated conversation between the historian Paul Colombo and the illustrator Michael Tranquillini. At 11.30 am, “20 days in Mariupol” (in the original version with Italian subtitles) will be screened at the San Prospero Theatre. Mstylav Chernov and at 3pm “Mourning in Lod” by Hilla Medalia (Vo with English and Italian subtitles). In the Aula Magna ‘Pietro Manodori’ of Unimore there will be ‘A classe con Emergency’ at 11 on the right to health in Italy with Emergency operators Sarah Chessacoordinator of the Sassari clinic, Andrea Bellardinelli Director of the Italian Program, Loredana Carpenter cultural mediator and coordinator of Progetto Milano and the moderation of the Rai 3 journalist Amalia DeSimone.

On Saturday there will be two appointments with ‘Il Post’: at 3pm “Humanitarian crises not to be forgotten” with Francesca SibaniAfrica editor for Internazionale and Peter Parrinodirector of the Humanitarian Projects department of Emergency with the moderation of the journalist of ‘Il Post’ Alessandra Pellegrini De Luca and at 4.15pm “Reggio Emilia: navel of the world” with Claudio Capraraauthor of the podcast ‘The navel of a world’ of Il Post and Alessandra Pellegrini De Lucajournalist for Il Post. While at the E-35 Foundation, Francis Pistillidocumentary photographer and filmmaker, will lead the workshop “How to see the world” at 2:30 pm on the use of images in news and how they shape the contemporary world. During the day, the Panizzi Library will host a series of events dedicated to children, girls and boys and their families: the meeting “I don’t understand you” with the authorFederico Taddia at 11.30 and 17.30 the Edu-Lab “Your voice matters” curated byAmir Issaarapper and writer.