The penultimate day is the first of unified schedules. In other words, the most important matches arrive and they are all played at the same time. Many teams ‘play’ in several fields. Also Real Murcia, who however only thinks of Alcoyano. Osasuna Promises-Real Sociedad B will only exist when the match at El Collao ends. It seems logical. Three points behind the San Sebastian subsidiary, they know they need someone else’s setback, but above all they need their own victory without postponement after five games without wins. Everything starts from there. If they win and Real Sociedad B lose, the granas will go back into the ‘playoff’. And if both win, Murcia would still reach the last day with options to play the promotion phase. “The most important thing is us. If we don’t do our job, we won’t care what others do. We have to be focused on our game and when it’s over we’ll see the results and how we’re doing,” said Mario Simón.

Murcia has gotten up quickly after the last draw. He does not have time to complain and the image against Castellón reinforced him. “We do not think that the season can end in Alcoy, but rather go and win,” warned Arnau Solà. Joao Costa was also convinced: «We are more motivated than ever, we have just played a game that football did not reward us as it should. We are confident and united.” And the same has happened with the grana fans. In just 28 minutes, the 400 tickets donated by Alcoyano were sold out. Nobody wants to miss the last outing, and the most decisive, of the League.

Emotional balance against stress

The emotional factor will be essential in games that already have so much tension. It will be to act and to react. Murcia has had good and bad experiences in this regard. If against Osasuna Promises knew how to draw quickly after 2-1 and other misfortunes, against Amorebieta he was knocked out after 1-0.

Simon’s choice of equipment and system

The loss of Julio Gracia opens the alternatives in the red midfield. The coach has trusted Aguza, but Ganet is another option for both the double pivot and the midfielder. That decision would also be related to the system. Simón has the options of Dani Vega and Dani Romera to return to 4-4-2.

Set pieces and direct play

Collao continues to be synonymous with direct play and centers into the area. Set pieces, defensive and offensive, will be important for a Murcia that does not have a good record. In Tajonar and Urritxe, his two most recent outings, he conceded goals in that facet (one from a corner and another from a lateral free kick).

In the field there will be some absences. The injured Alberto López was joined by Julio Gracia and Sergi Guilló, assistant coach, who were penalized for two games after being sent off at the end of the game against Castellón. For his part, a touched Loren has been rejoining the group.

In addition, Dani Vega, formerly of Alcoyano, has been able to carry out a normal work week after a couple of blows in recent games. He will return after serving a suspension Javi Rueda and Dani Romera could have minutes again. The other day he was already called up and has not played since his injury in Tajonar a month ago. From there, Simón will have to choose a midfield and will also decide if he plays with two forwards due to the characteristics of El Collao and Alcoyano’s own game.

An evolved Alcoyano



Vicente Parras’s team, with four points above relegation, wants to close their stay before the last day. El Alcoyano started so well that he became the leader, but the reality was different. “Before the season started, we knew that it was going to be very hard for the club due to the circumstances. There were movements that have given us a lot of peace of mind on an economic and sporting level, but it is still a difficult year, ”Parras recently explained.

His victory against Bilbao Athletic was an important step to ensure another course in the category, something he wants to confirm at home. As a local, he has gone eight games without losing and has drawn half of his games, but not long ago he also beat Amorebieta. He did it with a goal from Juanan. The midfielder has eight goals and is only surpassed by Alcaina (nine). He shares the midfield with Moyita. The midfielder, formerly of FC Cartagena or UCAM, has become the team’s current number 8. «The Alcoyano has evolved. He combines more now than at the beginning of the season. He is capable of alternating the direct game with a more elaborate game. You have to be very attentive in different situations: players on the inside with quality, many centers…”, detailed Simón.