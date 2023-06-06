Emergency due to the destruction of the dam in the south of Ukraine; NATO is pronounced

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Twitter: @SergioAJBarrett / @Rodagmx
The Ukrainian military authorities denounced the blasting early on Tuesday.
Nato says destruction of Ukrainian dam shows brutality of Russia’s war.
Ukraine accused Russia this Tuesday, June 6, of blowing up the Kakhovka dam, on the Dnieper River, which has caused an emergency in the Kherson region (South), to stop the counteroffensive launched by kyiv, although the Russian authorities attributed it to a Ukrainian night attack.
The dam, one of the largest and most important in the country, is located near New Kajovka, an occupied city where there is a government installed by Moscow.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday that the destruction of the Kakhovka dam, southern Ukraine, is proof of the “brutality of war of Russia in Ukraine”.
Russia says risks in Zaporizhia are minimal
“The risks always exist, but in this case they are minimal,” Karchaa said, quoted by the TASS agency.
He recalled that recently there was an “alarming period” when the water level in the reservoir “was rising”, but “measures were taken to minimize the risks.”
Dam damage could affect Zaporizhia nuclear power plant
The destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Station dam could affect the operation of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe and also controlled by Russian forces.
This was announced today in a statement by the Ukrainian public nuclear energy company, Energoatom, which assured, however, that the situation is, for the moment, “under control.”
With the Kakhovka barrage in the south of Ukraine destroyed, a wave of water should flood dozens of cities in the next few hours💔💔 pic.twitter.com/T4xdlaLz4o
— 🇧🇷🇺🇦Paula Danich (@DanichPaula) June 6, 2023
Russia urges residents to prepare to be evacuated
Russian-imposed authorities in Ukraine’s Kherson region urged residents of six towns near the damaged Nova Kakhovka hydroelectric power station to prepare to be evacuated.
“If necessary, we are ready to evacuate the residents of the coastal villages (from the Dnieper River), buses have been prepared,” the president of the Kherson occupation government, Andrei Alekseenko, said in a Telegram message.
Ukraine accuses Russia and Zelensky condemns the fact
The Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelensky, condemned the Russian “terrorists” for the destruction last morning of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant dam, in the Kherson province of southern Ukraine, which has forced the evacuation of the population of the area due to overflow of water.
Russia affirms that hydroelectric was damaged and the water comes out ‘without control’
The mayor of the occupied Ukrainian town of New Kakhovka, in the southern Kherson region, said the hydroelectric power station on the banks of the Dnieper river was damaged by a Ukrainian attack and water began to discharge “uncontrollably”.
Urgent: explosion destroys a dam in Ukraine
The Ukrainian military authorities denounced early Tuesday the blowing up by Russian forces of the Kakhovka dam, located on the Dnipro river as it passes through the province of Kherson, in southern Ukraine, which has forced the start of the emergency evacuation of the inhabitants of the affected area.
