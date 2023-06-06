Emergency due to the destruction of the dam in the south of Ukraine; NATO is pronounced

Ukraine accused Russia this Tuesday, June 6, of blowing up the Kakhovka dam, on the Dnieper River, which has caused an emergency in the Kherson region (South), to stop the counteroffensive launched by kyiv, although the Russian authorities attributed it to a Ukrainian night attack.

The dam, one of the largest and most important in the country, is located near New Kajovka, an occupied city where there is a government installed by Moscow.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday that the destruction of the Kakhovka dam, southern Ukraine, is proof of the “brutality of war of Russia in Ukraine”.