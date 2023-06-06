Tuesday, June 6, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Emergency due to the destruction of the dam in the south of Ukraine; NATO is pronounced

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 6, 2023
in World
0
Emergency due to the destruction of the dam in the south of Ukraine; NATO is pronounced


close

The Ukrainian military authorities denounced the blasting early on Tuesday.

See also  The Pope was called a supporter of Russia's position on Ukraine and NATO
Photo:

Twitter: @SergioAJBarrett / @Rodagmx

The Ukrainian military authorities denounced the blasting early on Tuesday.

Nato says destruction of Ukrainian dam shows brutality of Russia’s war.

Ukraine accused Russia this Tuesday, June 6, of blowing up the Kakhovka dam, on the Dnieper River, which has caused an emergency in the Kherson region (South), to stop the counteroffensive launched by kyiv, although the Russian authorities attributed it to a Ukrainian night attack.

The dam, one of the largest and most important in the country, is located near New Kajovka, an occupied city where there is a government installed by Moscow.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday that the destruction of the Kakhovka dam, southern Ukraine, is proof of the “brutality of war of Russia in Ukraine”.

Russia says risks in Zaporizhia are minimal

“The risks always exist, but in this case they are minimal,” Karchaa said, quoted by the TASS agency.

He recalled that recently there was an “alarming period” when the water level in the reservoir “was rising”, but “measures were taken to minimize the risks.”

See also  Canada sends special forces to Ukraine

Dam damage could affect Zaporizhia nuclear power plant

The destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Station dam could affect the operation of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe and also controlled by Russian forces.

This was announced today in a statement by the Ukrainian public nuclear energy company, Energoatom, which assured, however, that the situation is, for the moment, “under control.”

Russia urges residents to prepare to be evacuated

Russian-imposed authorities in Ukraine’s Kherson region urged residents of six towns near the damaged Nova Kakhovka hydroelectric power station to prepare to be evacuated.

“If necessary, we are ready to evacuate the residents of the coastal villages (from the Dnieper River), buses have been prepared,” the president of the Kherson occupation government, Andrei Alekseenko, said in a Telegram message.

Ukraine accuses Russia and Zelensky condemns the fact

The Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelensky, condemned the Russian “terrorists” for the destruction last morning of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant dam, in the Kherson province of southern Ukraine, which has forced the evacuation of the population of the area due to overflow of water.

Russia affirms that hydroelectric was damaged and the water comes out ‘without control’

The mayor of the occupied Ukrainian town of New Kakhovka, in the southern Kherson region, said the hydroelectric power station on the banks of the Dnieper river was damaged by a Ukrainian attack and water began to discharge “uncontrollably”.

See also  Women's Volleyball World Cup 2022: when does Colombia debut and against whom?

Urgent: explosion destroys a dam in Ukraine

The Ukrainian military authorities denounced early Tuesday the blowing up by Russian forces of the Kakhovka dam, located on the Dnipro river as it passes through the province of Kherson, in southern Ukraine, which has forced the start of the emergency evacuation of the inhabitants of the affected area.

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Emergency #due #destruction #dam #south #Ukraine #NATO #pronounced

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result