“At this point Minister Giorgetti chooses which emergency rooms and hospitals to close. Because we can’t take it anymore. We are not asking for money for ourselves, but resources for healthcare”. So at Adnkronos Salute Fabio De Iaco, president of Simeu (Italian Society of Emergency-Urgency Medicine), which launches an appeal to Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti after his words on the next maneuver which could be “complicated”.

“I have been in the emergency room for two nights in a row because I have to let my colleagues rest – remarks De Iaco – But what is shameful is that there are so-called ‘token-loving’ doctors who can earn more and work less, while in the same structure we are the ones who damage our souls in poor conditions and with exhausting shifts.If it is true that this country needs large monumental works such as a bridge, the most monumental of the works is – he concludes – to guarantee fair and efficient healthcare for all Italian citizens”.

“The 4 billion extra required for health care are nothing and do not solve any problems of the NHS, they can at most be sufficient for the increase in energy costs and for the increase in inflation, as repeatedly stated by the Regions , he tells Adnkronos Salute Francesco Cognetti, coordinator of the Forum of Scientific Societies of Italian hospital and university clinicians. “Unfortunately, our country inherits a deficit situation for health care and the responsibilities do not lie with this government, but with the governments that have followed one another at least in the last 10 years and which have led, with a significant definancing of health care, to a significant collapse of welfare activities and services. The OECD has estimated that Italy would need an extra 25 billion euros a year. Therefore, today, many other tools and resources are needed to relaunch healthcare but, for example, there they are political foreclosures on access to Mes funds, but I don’t want to go into that”, says Cognetti.

“The need for resources and a serious and structural reform of the entire system is clear, the buffer measures are useless. And they will increase instead of solving the shortcomings and difficulties for access to treatment – remarked Cognetti – Very difficult it is also the solution relating to the lack of personnel, which however must be addressed immediately. We have already said all these things in the last 10 months and we will reiterate them in September in the appropriate fora”.