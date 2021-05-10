The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) announced that the emergency units in Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, Khalifa Medical City, Tawam, the Corniche and Al Gharbia Hospitals, affiliated to it, will continue their work 24 hours during the Eid Al Fitr holiday. Medical care according to the highest international standards for hospitalized patients.

Outpatient clinics in all SEHA hospitals will close their doors during the Eid Al-Fitr holiday, and will resume their work as usual after the holiday on Sunday, May 16, with the exception of the Women’s Health Center, the Corniche Hospital, which will operate on Saturday, May 15, 2021, from ten in the morning until two after The back.

And the “health” company announced that a number of national survey centers devoted to detecting the emerging corona virus (Covid 19), namely: Abu Dhabi, Al Dhafra, Dubai and Northern Emirates centers, will operate from the first to the third of Eid Al-Fitr, from 12 noon until eight. evening.

Whereas, the assessment centers operate in each of Zayed Port and Mafraq in Abu Dhabi, and the Exhibition Center in Al Ain from the first to the third day of Eid from 12 noon to eight in the evening, and the vaccination center operates in the wedding hall in Zayed City in the Al Dhafra region from the first to the third days of Eid. From 12 noon until eight in the evening, vaccination centers at Zayed Port, the Exhibition Center and Dubai Park will be closed during Eid.

Those wishing to obtain a Covid-19 vaccine can book an appointment through the “Sehha” application to receive the vaccination at the national survey centers and health centers of the “Sehha” company.

The health centers for kidney care operate from Saturday to Thursday from 7 am to 11 pm, while the Chronic Kidney Treatment Centers are closed, the main center from Sunday to Wednesday, the Abu Dhabi Center from Sunday to Tuesday, and the Al Ain Center from Monday to Thursday.

The blood bank in its branches in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain will close its doors on the first day of Eid, while the blood bank in Abu Dhabi will operate on the second and third days of Eid from seven in the morning until ten at night, while the blood bank in Al Ain will operate on the second and third days of Eid from seven in the morning until nine at night, with 24/7 blood supply.

As for the health centers affiliated with the external therapeutic services; If Wednesday, May 12 is the first day of Eid Al-Fitr, then the working hours at the Al-Zafarana Center for Diagnosis and Comprehensive Examination in Abu Dhabi will be on Tuesday, May 11 from nine in the morning until 3 in the afternoon, and from 9 pm to 12 midnight, and on Thursday, May 13 from the hour 1 pm until 9 pm, while the center will be closed on Wednesday 12 May and Friday 14 May, and it will return to work as usual from Saturday 15 May.

Al Bateen Centers, Specialized Supervisor for Children, Al Ittihad, and Al Dhafra Dental Center will be closed from Tuesday 11 May and throughout the Eid Al Fitr holiday, provided that these centers will resume their usual work on Saturday 15 May.

With regard to the centers of the central region of Abu Dhabi city, which include the center of Khalifa City, Al Bahia, Al Maqtaa, and Bani Yas; It will work on Tuesdays from 9 in the morning until 3 in the afternoon, from 9 in the evening until 12 in the middle of the night, and on Thursday from 1 in the afternoon until 9 in the evening, and close its doors on Wednesday and Friday, and resume its usual work after the Eid holiday, starting from the sixth day of May 15 .

Al Falah centers, Mohammed Bin Zayed City, and Al Mafraq Dental Center will be closed throughout the Eid holiday, provided that they will resume work on Saturday May 15th, and Al Samha Center throughout the Eid holiday will resume work on Sunday 16 May, while the Baniyas Center will operate on Tuesday from It is 9 am to 3 pm, from 9 pm to 12 midnight, and on Thursdays from 1 pm to 9 pm, and it closes on Wednesday and Friday, and resumes its usual work from Saturday, May 15.

In Al-Ain, the centers: Ramah, Wa`d Al-Tawbah for Diagnosis and Comprehensive Examination, Al-Jahili, Al-Tawyah Specialist for Children, Al-Khazna, Al-Shuwaib, Al-Faqaa, Al-Niyadat, and Al-Ain Dental Center will be closed your doors throughout the Eid Al-Fitr holiday from Tuesday 11 May until Friday May 14, provided you will resume their work as usual from the day Saturday, May 15th.

Hili, Al-Muwaiji, Al-Yahar, and Naama centers are open on Tuesday from 9 in the morning until 3 in the afternoon, and from 9 in the evening until 12 in the middle of the night, and on Thursday from 1 in the afternoon until 9 in the evening, and are closed on Wednesday and Friday 11 and 14 May, to be resumed. Its usual work, as of Saturday, May 15th, and the centers of Sweihan, Al-Qu’a, Mizyid and Al-Hayer are operating on a 24-hour basis.

As for Thursday, May 13, 2021, the first day of the Eid, work at the Al-Zafarana Center in Abu Dhabi will be on Tuesday and Wednesday 11 and May 12 from nine in the morning until 3 in the afternoon, and from 9 pm to 12 midnight, and on Saturday, May 15 from 1 in the afternoon. Until 9 pm, while the center will be closed on Thursday and Friday May 13 and 14, and it will return to work as usual from Sunday May 16, and Al Bateen Centers and Specialized Supervisor for Children, Al Ittihad, and Al Dhafra Dental Center will be closed from Tuesday 11 May and throughout the Eid Al Fitr holiday. Provided that these centers will resume their usual work on Sunday, May 16th.

With regard to the centers of the central region of Abu Dhabi city, which include the center of Khalifa City, Al Bahia, Al Maqtaa, and Bani Yas; It will work on Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 in the morning until 3 in the afternoon, and from 9 in the evening until 12 in the middle of the night, and close its doors on Thursday and Friday, and return to work on Saturday, May 15 from 1 in the afternoon until 9 pm, and will resume its usual work after the Eid holiday as of On Sunday May 16th. Al Falah, Mohammed Bin Zayed City, Al Samha, and Al Mafraq Dental Center will be closed throughout the Eid holidays, and will resume work on Sunday, May 16th.

In Al-Ain, centers: Ramah, Wa`d Al-Tawbah for Diagnosis and Comprehensive Examination, Al-Jahili, Al-Tawyah Specialist for Children, Al-Khazna, Al-Shuwaib, Al-Faqaa, Al-Niyadat, Al-Ain Dental Center, and Al-Ain Dental Center will be closed your doors throughout the Eid Al-Fitr holiday from Tuesday 11 May until Saturday 15 May. Sunday, May 16.

Hili, Al-Muwaiji, Al-Yahar and Naama centers are open on Tuesday and Wednesday, from 9 in the morning until 3 in the afternoon, and from 9 in the evening until 12 in the middle of the night, and are closed on Thursday and Friday, 13 and 14 May, then work again on Saturday 15 May from 1 in the afternoon And until 9 pm, to resume its usual work from Sunday May 16, and the centers of Sweihan, Al-Qu’a, Mizyid and Al-Hayer operate 24 hours.





