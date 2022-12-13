Emergency department congestion | Ambulances have not been able to bring patients to Jorvi Hospital for 10 days: “The situation is terrifying”

From mid-November onwards, the time patients spend in the emergency room has increased significantly, says Hus Akuut’s branch manager. At worst, the waiting time has been up to 110 hours.

IN ESPOSA The emergency room at Jorvi Hospital is now so badly congested that ambulances have not been able to bring patients there for ten days, says Hus Akuut’s branch manager Maaret Castrén.

“Every single bed in Jorvi has been full, and the situation is similar in Peijas and Hyvinkää,” he says.

According to Castrén, the problem is that patients do not get on from the emergency room to primary care or hospital departments.

He gives an illustrative example: if there are 31 beds in Jorvi, 24 of which are filled with patients waiting for ward treatment for days, there are seven places left for the average of 150 patients who come to the emergency department during one day.

“The situation is really creepy. It’s like we’re in a major accident all the time.”

He was the first to tell about the difficult situation in Husi’s emergency rooms Over.

Over told later on Tuesday that the emergency rooms are also full at Töölö Hospital. According to Yle, non-urgent surgeries have been canceled at Töölö Hospital for the rest of the week, and more surgeries will be canceled.

A solution According to Castrén, the solution to the situation will not be found in the joint emergency room, but must be found somewhere else.

He says that he presented the matter to the board of the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) on Monday and that he brought a picture of the Defense Forces’ tent with him.

“At some point we’re getting into a situation where we have to put up heated tents in front of emergency rooms.”

HS has written about the congestion in Husi’s emergency rooms and the shortage of nurses before. Emergency room nurses have, for example, told about frequent dangerous situations in emergency rooms and long waiting times for patients.

According to Castrén, however, a turn for the worse has now clearly taken place. According to him, from mid-November onwards, the average length of stay of patients, i.e. the time spent in the emergency room, has increased “really significantly”.

“For example, just over a week ago, a patient waited 110 hours in the emergency room,” he says.

According to Castrén, emergency rooms have also had to send patients home, who will most likely return there soon. The aim of this measure is to get at least a little space for the emergency room.

“We have to constantly try ice with a stick to see if the patient will be okay at home.”

Tuesday Castrén says that he received a message from the senior doctors in the emergency room, in which they wonder how they can guarantee good and safe treatment for patients in the current situation. There simply aren’t enough resources.

“All I could answer was do your best. Every moment you have to prioritize which patient needs treatment the most.”

On Tuesday, Hus also sent out a public notice, in which it was hoped that with a little trouble, people would wait at home overnight for their own health center to open and not go to the emergency room.

When applying for a joint emergency at Christmas and bedtime, we advise you to be prepared for even longer waiting times than usual.

