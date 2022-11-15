In a Polish village near the border with Ukraine, two people were killed this afternoon after an explosion. It would be two stray Russian missiles. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has convened the National Security Council in an emergency session due to a “crisis situation”.

Local media reports the explosion this afternoon. This is said to have taken place a little after half past four this afternoon in the village of Przewodów, near some grain dryers. Tiny Przewodów is located just five kilometers from the border with Ukraine and 100 kilometers north of the city of Lviv.

Local authorities are investigating the cause of the explosion. Fire, police and army are on site. “It is still unclear what happened,” fire chief Lukasz Kucy told AP news agency.

However, a senior US official spoke to the same AP about the impact of two stray Russian missiles. They would have hit the grain dryers and two people were killed. Polish Prime Minister Morawiecki has now started crisis consultations.

‘Crisis Situation’

A spokesman for the Polish government confirmed the talks and speaks of a ‘crisis situation’. Not a word yet about the possible Russian missiles. The incident is extremely sensitive because it concerns missiles that land in a NATO country. In the Western Defense Alliance, the allies are obliged to help each other in an attack.

Russia today bombarded neighboring Ukraine with at least 85 missiles, the Ukrainian government reported earlier today. It is the largest Russian missile strike since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, intended to shut down the Ukrainian electricity network. As a result, about seven million households currently have no electricity.

In one of the first reactions, Latvian Defense Minister and Vince Prime Minister Artis Pabrik seems to confirm that these are Russian missiles. "I send my condolences to our Polish comrades-in-arms," ​​Pabrik said via Twitter. "The criminal Russian regime fired missiles that not only targeted Ukrainian citizens, but also landed on NATO territory in Poland. Latvia fully supports Polish friends and condemns this crime."



