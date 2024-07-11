Emergency calls | The Emergency Center did not take it seriously, readers say – This is how the Emergency Center responds

Emergency calls|Those on call who respond to emergency calls try to map out as precisely as possible what has happened, so that the right kind of help can be sent to the scene of the accident.

An emergency call the caller is never meant to be questioned. That’s what the development manager says Tommi Silvergrass From the emergency center.

Vallila called for help because of Monday’s dog attack a bystander told HS that he felt that the emergency operator who answered the emergency call did not take him seriously at first. According to him, the emergency center operator asked why the mother of the child bitten by the dog does not call herself if there is an emergency. Only when others started calling did the emergency center send help.

After the news, some readers contacted HS’s editorial office and told about similar experiences in accident situations.

In one in this case, help arrived more than half an hour after the person had lost consciousness. Still, according to the reader, the emergency operator on duty had asked why the person in distress did not call for help himself.

According to Hoperavuoho, the emergency center emergency responders have been instructed to investigate this matter. It is part of the basic definition of the risk assessment, which is used to exclude, for example, situations of sudden death.

“When an emergency report comes in, we try to interview the person who needs help. This is very simple, and there is a simple reason for it: a person usually knows best what has happened to him. It’s not that we don’t believe others. Naturally, the person in need of help cannot always be reached on the phone, but even then, important information is obtained as to why they cannot reach the phone.”

To the emergency center there are also confused calls and outright prank calls. However, their number has decreased. Last year, there were almost a million such calls, says Hopearuoho.

In some calls, people do not know where to get help. Some ask, for example, the number of home care or the emergency room. Help is also requested for changing winter tires and opening doors.

“We call to ask if we can have pizza and how to cook potatoes. Sometimes false reports are made that something has happened here, even though nothing has actually happened.”

For this kind of interference with official activities, the Emergency Center will, at its discretion, file a criminal report with the police.

In their work, the emergency center attendants follow the instructions given to the Emergency Center by the authorities responsible for the operation. According to Hoperavuoho, emergency responders must ask certain questions so that they can find out, for example, the urgency of help.

“The person in trouble thinks, send help here quickly, but first we need to find out what kind of help needs to be sent.”

The purpose is to create as accurate a picture of the situation as possible for the authority that is being sent to the scene, says Hopearuohon.

“The emergency center does not suspect anyone, but a misunderstanding can easily arise.”

If The person who called 112 feels that something has gone wrong in the emergency call, you can give feedback by filling out the feedback form at 112.fi.

In addition, it is possible to make a written administrative complaint about the operation of the Emergency Center. The instructions for preparing an administrative complaint are the same on the 112.fi website.

The starting point is that the administrative complaint is handled by the authority to which the complaint concerns. Complaints about emergency calls are therefore handled by the Emergency Center.

According to Hoperavuoho, there are few complaints about emergency notifications. Emergency center emergency responders responded to more than three million emergency calls last year. 1,014 feedbacks and 58 administrative complaints were received.