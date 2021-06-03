French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday that it was “too early to make an assessment” after the failures at the operator of the Orange telecommunications network prevented calls to emergency services on Wednesday evening, but he was “very concerned”.

“We are in the process of evaluating (…) It is too early to make an assessment, but it is clear that we are very concerned,” Macron said in response to a question during his visit to the Lew region in southwestern France.

A malfunction in communications transmission equipment prevented calls to emergency services numbers, as well as land lines, between 18:00 and midnight on Wednesday and Thursday.

It was not possible to contact many rescue services throughout France. French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin described the outage across France at the Orange operating group for hours on Wednesday evening, as a “serious and unacceptable failure.”