“Above an incidence of 100, the state has hardly any leeway for easing.” Prime Minister Volker Bouffier (CDU) made it clear on Friday that Hesse will apply the “Federal Emergency Brake” without restriction. Above all, this means that in Hessen, the curfews would apply immediately in those cities and districts in which the incidence, i.e. the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within one week, is above the threshold value for three consecutive working days. The regulations can only be relaxed again if the values ​​have remained below the threshold for five consecutive days.

Helmut Schwan Head of the regional section of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

The figures that the Robert Koch Institute collects are decisive, not those of the local health authorities, Bouffier clarified after a meeting of the Corona cabinet. And he pointed out that the new rules (see box) according to the Infection Protection Act apply from Saturday to the end of June. If the situation so requires, the municipalities could also enact stricter regulations, said Bouffier with a view to the curfew in Offenbach, which previously applied from 9 p.m., an hour earlier than the law now provides.

Is curfew unconstitutional?

The Prime Minister added that the police could not force the people to adhere to the rules that were necessary in view of the serious situation. The pandemic can only be overcome if you do so out of your own conviction. On Thursday during the deliberations in the Federal Council in Berlin, Bouffier had expressed concerns as to whether the curfew, in particular, was constitutional.

With a view to the values ​​in Hessen (see infographic) the tightening will have a considerable impact in large parts, especially for children, adolescents and their parents. With the exception of graduating classes and special needs schools, face-to-face tuition may not be offered if the incidence is over 165. The same limit applies to daycare centers. As in the previous year, emergency care is to be offered in the facilities. The state government is aware that this will again bring considerable burdens for the families, said Bouffier and Minister of Education Alexander Lorz (CDU). If necessary, schools and daycare centers will be given until the end of next week to organize everything. Lorz hopes that a lot of alternating lessons (that is, in divided classes) will be possible in the next few weeks. In cities and districts where the incidence is below 100, this is granted for grades 1 to 6, for grades 7 to 11 also from May 6th. The graduating classes can come to class together as long as the incidence does not exceed 165.

According to Health Minister Kai Klose (Die Grünen), the aim is to prevent the threat of overloading the health system in Hesse. According to him, 497 Covid 19 patients are currently being treated in intensive care units in Hessian clinics and hospitals. In 2010, the health authorities reported new infections within 24 hours.

1.5 million more people are eligible for vaccination

Interior Minister Peter Beuth (CDU), whose department organizes the vaccination campaign, said a few hours after it became possible for prioritization group 3 in Hesse to register for vaccination appointments online or by phone on Friday, tens of thousands had already used it. In total, around 1.5 million other people are eligible for vaccination. In addition to people between the ages of 60 and 69, this group includes people with an increased risk of developing a serious disease as well as members of certain professional groups, such as employees in fire and disaster control and child and youth welfare. The opening was made possible because, especially in the larger cities such as Frankfurt, Darmstadt and Offenbach, the members of the priority groups one and two had largely already been vaccinated at least once.

The ministry also wants to promote vaccination by company doctors in a pilot project with four pharmaceutical companies. According to the ministry, around 10,000 cans are available for this purpose. The Federal Ministry of Health is expected to open the general possibility for businesses in June, provided that sufficient contingents of vaccines are available.