For seven months, health data has become essential to scrutinize the evolution of the epidemic. However, their development and their making available to the general public did not go without a hitch.

It is a very simple observation that stands out when looking at the global maps of Covid-19. On these world maps ofJohns Hopkins University or from google, consulted by millions of Internet users, the number of confirmed cases is finely represented in our neighbors: a point of variable size for each region in Italy, Land in Germany or autonomous community in Spain. But in France, a single rough point is drawn, centered on France. Result: the reader misses the strong regional disparities that appeared from the start of the epidemic. The explanation for this French originality? Unlike other countries, France does not provide the number of new confirmed cases, in the sense used in the ministry’s press releases each evening, by region.

Is our country late? To understand this peculiarity, you have to dive into the hundred indicators that have appeared since March. This flood of figures, which has now become routine and essential, is far from having been a long calm river: born in the emergency of the crisis in the spring, it was the subject of a few hiccups, tossed between communication needs , political and critical decisions on the lack of transparency.

“During the first wave, we had fairly rustic indicators”, declared on August 26 Jean Castex. And that’s saying something. In February, while France became aware of the epidemic, none of the indicators scrutinized daily today had yet been calculated. The monitoring was carried out by the regional health agencies (ARS), without a harmonized methodology. Through their press releases, we found, in only some, the number of cases per department, sometimes precise information on each person who died of Covid-19, and the information provided sometimes changed from day to day. “Everyone was underwater, it was a constant race. There was some blurring, corrections, because people documented as best they could the information”, recalls an agent of an ARS. Everyone must also deal with historical tensions between the various actors, in particular between the scientific expertise of the Public Health France (SPF) agency, responsible for epidemiological surveillance, and the operational vision of the ministry.

From March 3, Public Health France, created in 2016 to monitor and prevent many pathologies, begins to publish a daily report : 212 confirmed cases, four deaths, indicates one of the first infographics, in the form of six colored squares summarizing the information available on that date. During this period, the press conference of the director general of health, Jérôme Salomon, becomes a media ritual, every day around 7 p.m. “There was a real demand from public opinion for this information. The press briefings allowed not only to have the count, but also the explanation of the text, to say what we knew and what we did not. didn’t know “, explains the general directorate of health.

Screenshot of the Public Health France press release on March 3, 2020 (SANTÉ PUBLIQUE FRANCE)

But how do you take a step back beyond the daily burst of numbers? At the beginning of March, no institution published a file allowing the drawing of curves, graphs or maps, so that the general public can visualize the evolution of the epidemic. SPF publications are rudimentary, the ministry does not feel “not concerned” by the need for this kind of tool, according to an interlocutor then at the heart of the discussions, and that is not a priority for the DGS either, concentrated on its crisis unit. It is therefore a group of citizens who will take care of it. “We don’t know how to use a stethoscope, but maybe we can help those in the know by providing them with easy-to-use data and dataviz “, launches the project initiator, Lior Perez, engineer at Météo France.

Dozens of participants quickly joined the project, including Jérôme Desboeufs, developer at Etalab, a department of the interministerial management for digital (Dinum). Their voluntary and collaborative work is gigantic: transcribing the figures published in the press releases of the ARS, the prefectures and the SPF, in an attempt to obtain a complete file making it possible to visualize and analyze the evolution of the epidemic. Published a few days on vigil-coronavirus.fr, their infographics will finally be recovered and improved by the State services, before becoming the official scoreboard government: on March 28, Edouard Philippe and Olivier Véran present their tool in press conference.

Improvisation only linked to the suddenness of the crisis? Not only. With our neighbors, devices were developed earlier. For example, the Italian Civil Protection had set up from the beginning of March a complete dashboard of the epidemic, whose source code and data were accessible to anyone. What to leave bitter a specialist who has worked for a long time on these subjects within the services of the State. “In France, we have a culture of press releases, not a culture of data. However, it is essential to inform public decision and opinion”, he believes. Another, agent of an ARS, testified anonymously from Mediapart : “We work with archaic tools, we did a lot of tinkering with Excel and copy and paste, we wasted days and evenings redoing our tables by hand. We are a long way from the start-up nation. “

Update on the situation presented by the Director of the Director General of Health, March 28, 2020 (AFPTV)

“The administration was poorly prepared and there were blockages, but people did what they could, tempers an engineer who worked on the project. For the first few months, some stayed at work until 3 a.m. to prepare and analyze the data. It was based on the goodwill of each other. “ This summer again, the government’s dashboard was mainly kept up to date by Jérôme Desboeufs, d’Etalab, and a handful of his colleagues, as evidenced by source code modifications in July and August.

But at the end of March, Public Health France began to produce an increasing volume of data allowing the executive, the media and the general public to closely follow the epidemic. Of the fifty agents in the “Support, processing and data analysis” department of SPF, a dozen have been fully mobilized on Covid-19. “We worked like crazy”, remembers Yann Le Strat, director of the service. It was necessary to adapt already existing monitoring systems, such as the “Oscour” network for hospital services, set up following the heatwave of 2003; but also to create new ones from scratch, and urgently.

“For several years, we wanted to set up a system for reporting laboratory data, explains Yann Le Strat, but it was very difficult to convince all the players. “

Today, we have something almost exhaustive. No one in France would have thought that we could create a national system like this in such a short time.Yann Le Stratto franceinfo

The objective is to centralize and publish data from hospitals, SOS Médecins teams, laboratories, and update them on a weekly or daily basis. Everything is published on the open data portal data.gouv.fr, where SPF profile was created for the occasion, and where it happened that the weekly or daily update rate was not always kept due to technical problems. The Geodes site also allows you to consult the agency’s productions since February 2019. “In 2019, we received 90,000 visits to this site. For 2020, we have exceeded 16 million”, says Yann Le Strat.

Incidence rate, positive tests, new hospitalizations, intensive care admissions … Géodes presents 79 different data, but is not the most intuitive. “It is not necessarily an easily accessible tool for the general public. What we lack is a comprehensive dashboard, but we did not have time to develop it. Our priority, it is to produce open data indicators every day. It is already a challenge “, notes the director of the service. As it stands, the Covid-19 data in France follows a somewhat Kafkaesque path: every day, SPF produces data at 2 p.m., which is transmitted to both the data.gouv.fr platform and to the DGS. Later today, SPF also publishes a daily update on the epidemic. For its part, the DGS also prepares its evening press releases, and fills in a file by hand to update part of the government dashboard. The other part is supplied by the files published by SPF on data.gouv.fr.

Problem: it has happened that the figures communicated by the DGS and those of SPF are slightly different. Either because the data had been collected a few hours apart, or because missing information on certain patients resulted in totals slightly lower than the national figure when adding up by department, for example. Enough to raise countless questions from journalists and citizens closely following the subject. On the side of the DGS as of SPF, it is explained that it is more important to analyze the weekly variations than to scrutinize the daily figures, subject to these slight variations. A former head of an ARS also points to a certain antagonism between the daily communication of the figures of the epidemic and the time of scientific analysis of it.

Another problem of readability concerns the evolution of the indicators used by the executive to produce the epidemic monitoring maps. Map of virus circulation, vigilance map, vulnerability map, map of areas of active virus circulation… These are similar representations, but with different methodologies. Sometimes arousing strong reactions, as when, on April 30, Olivier Véran presented the provisional map of deconfinement, without giving precise details of the method used and the figures obtained. Surprise: Lot and Haute-Corse are in red. Journalists and observers try to gropingly reproduce the calculations. The local elected officials step up to the plate and, the next day, the local ARS recognize a problem “encoding” data, passing the two departments in green.

For Simon Malfatto, data journalist specializing in monitoring epidemic data at Agence France-Presse, “It’s a very difficult mille-feuille to follow. You need to be able to dissect, to understand the limits of each indicator. Sometimes it’s nebulous.”

When we make so much data available, we have to do more education.Simon Malfatto, journalistto franceinfo

As the curves of the epidemic begin to rise again, the government’s dashboard could be subject to modifications in the coming weeks, after seven months of production of various indicators. “We now have a high definition vision of what is happening in the area”, assures the DGS. The period has not finished surprising Yann le Strat, from SPF: “If I had been told one day that we were going to talk about the reproductive factor every night on TV, I wouldn’t have believed it.”