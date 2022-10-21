Plants contracted in a hurry because of the water crisis will be remunerated by charges on the electricity bill; 8 remain without operating

The plants in the emergency auction, carried out in a hurry in 2021, will cost energy consumers BRL 1.66 billion in 2022. The projection was made by CCEE (Electric Energy Commercialization Chamber) at the request of the Power 360.

The projects are remunerated by charges for reserve energy – a tariff charged to consumers to cover contracting costs. This year, these charges add up to R$ 8.2 billion, of which 20% correspond to the emergency auction.

“This amount may change in the event of any legal action or any future decisions by Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency) that change the scenario”, said the CCEE.

According to the Chamber, R$ 314 million has already been paid to emergency plants from May to August 2022 in sales revenue – calculated according to the project’s monthly fixed revenue plus the energy produced in the period.

Named PCS (Simplified Competitive Procedure No. 1 of 2022), the emergency auction was approved by the Creg (Chamber of Exceptional Rules for Hydropower Management) in September 2021, at the height of the water crisis.

Held in a hurry the following month, the event contracted 17 plants – 14 natural gas thermoelectric plants, one biomass and two photovoltaic plants. The average price was high: R$1,563.61 per megawatt-hour.

The ventures had until May 1 to start operating. Only one managed to meet the deadline: the Fênix biomass thermal plant, in Mato Grosso. Recently, the plant asked the Ministry of Mines and Energy to terminate the contract amicably.

Another 8 entered late, under penalty of fines. The public notice allowed another 90 days, until August 1st. Today, more than 5 months after the deadline, 8 are still out of operation, according to data from Aneel updated on October 18th.

Together, the plants accumulated R$ 1.7 billion in fines for breaching contracts from May to August. The projects were contracted in the form of reserve energy, and must be available to be activated by the ONS (National Electric System Operator) as of May 1.

To Power 360, the CCEE informed that only R$ 392 million were paid or deducted from credits held by the plant owners with the Chamber. The amount represents approximately 23% of the total due.

Aneel has already denied 5 requests for suspension of fines submitted by the mills. The last ones are from Âmbar Energia, in reversal of a controversial decision by the agency’s board in July this year.

On Tuesday (Oct 18), Aneel judged that the company’s justifications are not valid and that Âmbar must pay the fines. It also determined the start of the process to cancel the contracts of the plants PPE 2, PPE 4, Rio de Janeiro 1 and Edlux 10, since they do not yet operate.

In July, Aneel had allowed the replacement of 4 Âmbar plants by a gas plant in Mato Grosso, UTE Cuiabá (formerly known as Mário Covas). Owned by the same company, Cuiabá started operating in 1999 as a thermal merchant –only produces energy when activated by the ONS (National Electric System Operator).

When it approved the exchange, Aneel determined that the 4 plants should start operating within the term of the PCS notice. This effectiveness clause was a condition for substitution and was not complied with. In this way, the agency’s decision ceases to be valid.

On Tuesday (Oct 18), Aneel’s board also determined that the CCEE (Electric Energy Commercialization Chamber) recount the period in which UTE Cuiabá produced energy as a substitute for the 4 plants.

Questioned by Power 360, the CCEE informed that the plant operated in place of the 4 thermal plants between May 18 and June 2. It produced 98,300 megawatt-hours, earning R$74.2 million in revenue.

The legality of the emergency auction is also questioned in the TCU (Court Union accounts). The Court has already adjourned the trial 3 times, with a forecast to set it on the next Wednesday (26.Oct.2022).