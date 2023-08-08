they lead to Francesca to hospital! In the last chapter of ‘At the bottom there is room’, ‘Noni’ was the first to know the great secret of Macarena. As we know, the sister of Diego Montalban definitively ended his commitment to Mike realizing that he does not want it, which left the ‘Gringo Atrasador’ devastated.

Given this, “Maca” also accepted, once and for all, that she is in love with joel gonzales and, as she saw him kiss ‘Patty’, burst into tears. This set off the alarms Francesca Maldini, who saw her so heartbroken that she went to talk to her. Thus, Macarena opened up and confessed that she is in love with the eldest son of ‘Charo’, which caused the ‘Noni’ to faint and they had to call an ambulance.