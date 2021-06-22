Caixa paid this Tuesday (22) the third installment of emergency aid to informal workers enrolled in the Single Registry for Social Programs of the Federal Government (CadÚnico) born in April, enrolled in the program through the site and the application, but are outside Bolsa Família. The fourth installment is scheduled for August 1st.

Resources can also be transferred to a checking account at no cost to the user. Until now, money could only be moved through the Caixa Tem application, which allows the payment of domestic bills (water, electricity, telephone and gas), bills, purchases in virtual stores or purchases with the QR code (advanced version of barcode) on the machines of partner establishments.

Schedule for payment of the third installment of emergency aid – Cash – Disclosure

family allowance

Also today, Caixa pays the third installment of aid to Bolsa Família beneficiaries with a Social Identification Number (NIS) ending in 4. The payment of aid is made in the same way and on the same dates as the regular benefit of the program.

For those who receive through the Digital Social Savings, the funds can be used through the Caixa Tem application and on the Lotérica Network throughout Brazil, or withdrawn through the Bolsa Família Card or the Citizen Card.

Bolsa Família payment schedule, by Disclosure/Ministry of Citizenship

Citizen service

Caixa’s 111 telephone exchange is open from Monday to Sunday, from 7:00 am to 10:00 pm, free of charge, and is ready to assist beneficiaries of Emergency Assistance. In addition, the bank also provides the site help.caixa.gov.br.

By the rules established by the Provisional Measure 1.039/2021, the aid will be paid to families with a total monthly income of up to three minimum wages, as long as the income per person is less than half the minimum wage.

It is necessary that the beneficiary has already been considered eligible by the month of December 2020, as there is no new application phase. For those who receive the Bolsa Família, the most advantageous value rule remains valid. The beneficiary receives the highest amount, whether the portion paid in the program or the emergency aid.

The average benefit amount will be R$250, ranging from R$150 to R$375, depending on the beneficiary’s profile and the composition of each family.

