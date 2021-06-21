Caixa pays the third installment of 2021 emergency aid to beneficiaries who are part of Bolsa Família with NIS number (Social Identification Number) ending in 3, this Monday (21).

Emergency aid is received in the same way and on the same dates as the regular benefit for those receiving Bolsa Família. For those who receive through the Digital Social Savings, the funds can be used through the Caixa Tem application and on the lottery network throughout Brazil, or withdrawn through the Bolsa Família card or the Citizen Card.

2021 Bolsa Família Calendar

Emergency aid was created in April of last year by the federal government to assist vulnerable people affected by the covid-19 pandemic. It was paid in five installments of R$600 or R$1,200 to single-parent mothers and then extended until December 31, 2020 in up to four installments of R$300 or R$600 each.

This year, the new round of payments, for four months, provides for installments from R$ 150 to R$ 375, depending on the profile: families, in general, receive R$ 250; the single-parent family, headed by a woman, receives R$375; and people who live alone receive R$150.

