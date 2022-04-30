The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the largest health care network in the United Arab Emirates, announced the working hours of its facilities during the Eid al-Fitr holiday, noting that all emergency departments in “SEHA” in Abu Dhabi will work 24 hours a day, including This includes Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, and the Corniche Hospital, while the outpatient clinics, the behavioral sciences ward, the occupational health clinic in Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, and the outpatient clinics and occupational health clinics of Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City will remain closed throughout the Eid Al-Fitr holiday.

SEHA indicated that all emergency departments in Al Ain Hospital and Tawam are available 24 hours a day, while the outpatient clinics in Tawam will remain closed throughout the Eid al-Fitr holiday, and all emergency departments in the Al Dhafra region will work 24 hours a day.



