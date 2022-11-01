Dina Mahmoud (London)

Numerous events have affected Arab-Arab relations, since Arab leaders gathered for the first time at one meeting table in the mid-1940s, to inaugurate a series of summits, the number of which exceeded forty, and varied between ordinary, emergency and economic.

In the year following the founding of the League of Arab States in March 1945, as the first regional cooperation organization on the international scene during the last months of World War II, the date was with the convening of the first summit of Arab leaders and leaders, in the city of Anshas, ​​located in the Nile Delta in Egypt, about 60 km away. from the capital, Cairo.

The summit bore the name of this small city, which was brought together on May 28 and 29, 1946 at the invitation of the King of Egypt at the time, Farouk I, the leaders of the seven founding countries of the Arab League, including Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and Yemen.

The Arabs waited for more than 10 years, before holding their next summit, which was hosted by Beirut on November 13, 1956, at the invitation of the then Lebanese President Camille Chamoun, following the “triple aggression” that Egypt was subjected to.

The emergency summit, which was attended by 9 Arab leaders, ended with a final statement, stressing Egypt’s support.

Two peaks in a year

But the Arab summits did not acquire their current character, except as of the Cairo Summit, which was held between January 13-17, 1964, when the leaders of all the 13 member states of the Arab League met at the time, at the invitation of the late Egyptian President Gamal Abdel Nasser, and concluded with decisions among them, the formation of a leadership Uniform of the Arab armies.

The Second Ordinary Arab Summit, which was held less than 8 months later, from 5 to 11 September 1964 in the Egyptian city of Alexandria, with the attendance of 14 Arab leaders, affirmed the belief and confidence in African-Asian solidarity.

And between September 13-17, 1965, the Moroccan city of Casablanca hosted a third Arab summit, in which 12 Arab countries participated. One of its most prominent decisions was the approval of the Arab Solidarity Charter.

In the following years, the Palestinian issue and its developments largely dominated the agenda of the Arab summits, starting with the Khartoum Summit hosted by the Sudanese capital. That summit was held between August 29 and September 2, 1967, in the presence of all Arab countries except for Syria.

The leaders participating in the same summit also approved a plan put forward by Kuwait to establish the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development.

In December 1969, the summit reconvened in Morocco, but this time in its capital, Rabat, with the participation of 14 member states of the Arab League, and ended without the issuance of a final statement.

Only less than a year passed, until Cairo witnessed an emergency Arab summit, which was the first of its kind at the time. It was held in the last week of September 1970 at an Egyptian invitation, in an effort to contain the clashes that took place in Jordan.

In the wake of the October 1973 war, Algeria hosted, in late November of the same year, a regular summit that was held at the invitation of Egypt and Syria, in which 16 Arab countries participated. This summit also witnessed Mauritania’s accession to the Arab League, 13 years after its independence from France.

In November 1974, the Arab leaders were reunited in Rabat, at a summit attended by all the member states of the League, including Somalia, which participated in the meetings for the first time.

One of the most prominent outcomes of this summit was the selection of Khartoum as the headquarters of the Arab Bank for African Development, which the previous Algiers Summit had taken a decision to establish.

Lebanon

The fall of 1976 witnessed a unique precedent, during which two summits were held in less than a month, the first of which was an emergency hosted by Riyadh on 16 October at the Saudi-Kuwaiti initiative, to discuss the file of the civil war in Lebanon, in which 5 countries participated, and the second was a regular summit, attended by 14 countries In Cairo on October 25 to complete the discussion of what was discussed in the Saudi capital.

While the ninth and tenth Arab summits, in Baghdad in 1978 and Tunisia in 1979, were preoccupied with the peace agreements signed by Egypt with Israel during these two years, the file of the Iran-Iraq war (1980-1988) also found its way to the agenda of the eleventh summit, which landed in the Jordanian capital. Amman in November 1980.

The fifteen countries that attended the summit also touched on the Lebanese civil war, which was still ongoing, and their leaders also approved a “strategic document” for joint Arab economic action, until 2000.

In November of the following year, the Moroccan city of Fez hosted the Twelfth Arab Summit, with the participation of all Arab countries except Egypt. This summit is known as the shortest among the Arab summits, as it lasted only one session.

The work of the Fez Summit was supplemented by an emergency summit held in the same city, in September 1982, with the participation of 19 Arab countries. and affirming the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination.

In August 1985, the agreement to form two committees working to clear the atmosphere between the Arab countries and resolve the differences between them was one of the most prominent decisions of an emergency summit held in the Moroccan city of Casablanca. It was also remarkable that the “international terrorism” file was present at the meeting table, which concluded with the leaders participating in them declaring their denunciation of terrorism in all its forms and sources.

regular session

In Amman, the date was in November 1987 with a fourth emergency summit, in which 20 Arab countries participated, and the issue of Egypt’s return to the Arab League was raised, along with the files of the Palestinian cause, the Iraqi-Iranian war, and the civil war in Lebanon.

In June of the following year, another emergency summit was held in Algeria, which focused on discussing the developments of the Palestinian cause.

The participants in the meetings demanded the convening of an international peace conference in the Middle East, under the supervision of the United Nations.

The series of emergency Arab summits in the eighties of the last century did not end, before its list included a summit hosted by Casablanca in May 1989, which witnessed Egypt’s return to the League of Arab States, after years of freezing its membership in it.

The decade of the nineties began its summits at the same pace, so that Baghdad witnessed a seventh exceptional summit in May 1990, followed by Cairo, which hosted the eighth emergency summit on August 9 and 10 of the same year, to discuss ways to deal with Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait, which had occurred only one week before that. The Egyptian capital was the scene for the next two emergency summits, in 1996 and 2000, in which attention focused on the Palestinian issue and its developments.

At the 2000 summit in particular, the Arab leaders agreed on the principle of the periodic convening of their summits annually and in alphabetical order, so that in March 2001 Amman became the first capital to host the meetings according to this principle. It also witnessed the agreement to hold the first economic conference in Cairo later in the same year. .

Arab Initiative

In March 2002, the summit was held in Beirut, and the participants agreed to adopt an initiative for peace in the region, which was put forward at the time by the late Saudi King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz, when he was crown prince, to turn into an Arab initiative.

Less than three weeks before the invasion of Iraq on March 19, 2003, the fifteenth ordinary Arab summit was held in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, and the atmosphere of crisis dominated it.

As for the Tunis Summit, which was held in March 2004, it witnessed the adoption of what was known as the “Pact of Covenant, Accord and Solidarity” among the Arab leaders, and the participants affirmed their adherence to the Arab Peace Initiative, which was approved by the Beirut Summit.

Between Tunisia’s hosting of that summit and its hosting of the 30th regular summit that was held in 2019 before the meetings stopped for three years due to the Corona epidemic crisis, the meetings toured many Arab capitals and cities.

During those years, it was agreed at the 2006 Khartoum Summit to establish the Arab Peace and Security Council, and the mechanism of holding Arab economic summits was inaugurated, starting with Kuwait in 2009, then Egypt in 2011, before Saudi Arabia hosted the third summit in 2013, which was followed by a fourth summit in Lebanon year 2019.