The National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority announced the holding of the Emergency and Crisis Management Summit – Abu Dhabi 2023, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser, on May 9 and 10, under the slogan (Abu Dhabi 2023).

The National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority stated during a press conference held today that the organization of the summit, which brings together leaders, academics and scientists specialized in the field of emergencies, crises and disasters around the world, aims to raise the readiness of the emergency and crisis system, unify global efforts in the sector, and shed light on the future of emergency and crisis management. In light of the growing threats and risks around the world.

The official spokesperson for the Emergency and Crisis Management Summit – Abu Dhabi 2023, Mariam Yaed Al Qubaisi, confirmed that the summit sheds light over two days on anticipating the future of emergencies and crises around the world, and the future of emergency management in light of the increasing threats and risks. Artificial intelligence techniques to predict risks, disasters and crises in order to reduce their effects and repercussions, with the participation of senior officials in national, regional and global bodies concerned with security, emergency and crisis management, and a group of experts, specialists and interested people who possess practical and realistic experiences and academic expertise on crisis and disaster management and have great efforts in the field of recovery from crises.

Al Qubaisi drew attention to the keenness of the wise leadership of the United Arab Emirates to enhance cooperation and partnership relations with countries of the world in the field of emergency and crisis management, and to promote the employment of technology, modern technologies and applications of the world of artificial intelligence in emergency and crisis management, as happened in dealing with the Covid 19 crisis, as the country has proven high readiness. To deal with it on scientific grounds, which has been praised by many international scientific bodies.

Al Qubaisi explained that organizing the summit comes within the framework of the National Emergency and Crisis Management Authority’s keenness to enhance its role and capabilities in facing emergencies, crises and disasters, and thus improve the performance and capabilities of emergency response in the United Arab Emirates, with the aim of preserving the security and stability of the homeland and protecting its gains and great achievements.

She indicated that the summit, which brings together prominent names around the world specialized in the field of emergencies and crises, will discuss the most important challenges facing the emergency and crisis management system and the global trends adopted, based on the strategic cooperation between the UAE and many countries, international organizations and bodies, which contributes to shedding light on strategies. and forward-looking plans, in addition to the highest international standards and practices in the field of emergency and crisis management, and the adaptation of modern technologies in this regard.

The summit, which enjoys wide international participation, stems from a vision of the importance of continuing to develop the emergency, crisis and disaster management industry to meet potential future challenges, especially in light of the technical developments the world is witnessing and the proliferation of artificial intelligence systems and multiple digital solutions and platforms.

The main axes of the summit include several prominent titles, the most important of which are the comprehensive and integrated approach to non-traditional management of emergencies and crises, preparedness for unexpected crises, preparing the next generation of leaders to confront emergencies and crises, globalization of preparedness and response to emergencies and crises, and community partnership in the success of emergency and crisis management.

The sub-themes also included during the discussion sessions, which include more than 6 sessions over two days, prominent titles such as anticipating the future of emergencies and crises, the challenges of integration and strategic balance between sectors, employing comprehensive power tools in national risk management, the next generation of risks, and the system for building national leaders. In emergency and crisis management, cross-border risks, community preparation for emergencies and crises, behavioral changes and their impact on community readiness, and the culture of volunteering during emergencies and crises.

About 20 senior officials in national, regional and global bodies concerned with security, emergency and crisis management, and a group of experts, specialists and interested people from 10 different nationalities who have practical and realistic experiences and academic expertise on crisis and disaster management and have great efforts in the field of crisis recovery are participating in the summit.

The list of key speakers for the summit includes a group of intellectuals and people of influence to discuss the most important changes of the era that would anticipate the future of emergencies and crises, in addition to a group of leaders, academics, legislators and senior officials in national, regional and global bodies concerned with security, emergency and crisis management.

The summit will constitute a global platform that contributes to strengthening partnerships, devoting international cooperation and exchanging experiences in the field of emergencies, crises and disasters, and discussing the most prominent global challenges and trends in this field. It will also discuss mechanisms for foreseeing and predicting future risks, with the aim of enhancing the global response to crises and emergencies that cross borders through an international cooperative approach, as well as On enhancing the country’s reputation, highlighting national capabilities, specialized cadres and the distinguished Emirati model in emergency, crisis and disaster management.

