The Emergency and Crisis Management Committee in Abu Dhabi announced a new procedure for the nasal swab examination (PCR) for private sector employees.

“The Emergency and Crisis Management Committee in Abu Dhabi approves mandatory testing of the nasal swab PCR every two weeks, free of charge, for employees of private sector companies in the vital and service sectors,” the official account of the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office said on Twitter.

The office added that this measure comes as a “strengthening of the precautionary measures applied as part of the continuous efforts to limit the spread of the Covid 19 virus in the interest of public health.”