The Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team in Sharjah, in cooperation with the Department of Civil Aviation in Sharjah, provided support and shelter to 13 Sudanese siblings stranded at Sharjah International Airport, transit passengers who stopped in Sharjah as a result of the current events in Khartoum, following the closure of its international airport.





Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of the Sharjah Police and head of the local team for emergencies, crises and disasters, said: The team followed the affairs of the stranded brothers from the Sudanese Republic, from the first moments upon their arrival to the land of Sharjah through several trips; I came from several countries.





He explained that the team coordinated immediately with all concerned and charitable institutions and strategic partners, such as the Sharjah Charity Association and the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, who responded immediately to this humanitarian situation, provided the necessary support, and alleviated the suffering of the siblings by providing high-level hotel accommodations, meeting the necessary needs and care. until appropriate solutions are found.





Al Shamsi pointed out that the team is closely following up with the Department of Civil Aviation in Sharjah, all procedures related to this exceptional circumstance, which necessitated the suspension of air traffic in Sudan in its keenness to enhance the safety of travelers and their return to their homeland safely and securely.