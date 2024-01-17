The National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority announced the launch of the Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Community Forum, which will be held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC) on February 15.

The forum is a unified national platform for the emergency, crisis and disaster management community in the UAE.

The Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Community Forum aims to achieve several main objectives, including enhancing cooperation and communication between the various sections and sectors of the emergency, crisis and disaster management community, anticipating and predicting emerging and cross-border risks from a comprehensive national perspective, identifying the foundations and stations of the next phase of the emergency, crisis and disaster management community, and strengthening National response and raising the readiness of state sectors to manage emergencies, crises and disasters, in addition to enhancing the state’s reputation and highlighting national capabilities and specialized cadres in the field of emergency, crisis and disaster management.

Chairman of the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, Ali Saeed Al Neyadi, said: “The forum is a qualitative opportunity for the emergency, crisis and disaster community, and we hope to strengthen and unify national efforts in the emergency, crisis and disaster management system, in addition to enhancing cooperation between various agencies and sectors in the Emirates. The forum also comes within the framework of our efforts to enhance our capabilities in the field of emergency, crisis and disaster management and ensure our full readiness to face any challenges in the future.”

He added: “Through the forum, we seek to provide an integrated platform for participants to learn about the latest technologies, best practices and experiences in the field of emergency and crisis management, exchange experiences and knowledge, and communicate with experts and specialists. We are confident that this event will contribute significantly to strengthening our national capabilities and raising the level of our readiness to confront any type of emergency and crisis that may occur to us in the future.”

Al Neyadi stressed the need to encourage those interested and strategic partners to join the forum and contribute to enhancing safety, prevention and response in the UAE and on the international scene in general.

The forum's program also includes discussion sessions at the local, federal and private levels, in addition to workshops and presentations presented by experts and specialists in the field of emergency, crisis and disaster management.

It is noteworthy that the forum is considered an important appropriate platform for participants to exchange experiences and knowledge, and build business networks with relevant authorities.