Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority honored the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research, in appreciation of its compliance with the requirements of the national standard for business continuity management system issued by the authority, which aims to enhance the ability of the authorities to ensure the continuity of providing basic services to society in emergencies, crises and disasters.

This came during the dinner party held by the authority for the participants in the “Emergency and Crisis Management Summit – Abu Dhabi 2023”, which was held at the St. Regis Saadiyat Resort, under the generous patronage of His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, National Security Adviser.

Obaid Rashid Al-Hussan Al-Shamsi, Vice President of the Authority, handed the Emirates Center for Studies – which was received by Professor Khalifa Al-Ketbi, Director of the Media and Databases Sector at the Center – and a number of other institutions the “Certificate of Compliance”, which states that these institutions were able to pass the requirements of compliance with the requirements of the national standard. The national business continuity management system and raising its effectiveness during emergencies, crises and disasters, which enhances the country’s reputation with the local and international community.

Dr. Sultan Muhammad Al Nuaimi, Director General of the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research, expressed his appreciation to the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority for its national efforts to raise the efficiency of various national institutions, and to enable them to deal with various emergencies in a manner that guarantees the continuity of their work. He stressed the center’s keenness to cooperate with the authority and all national institutions, in a way that allows the exchange of experiences and raise the efficiency of performance, and in a way that serves the comprehensive development process, under the directives of the wise leadership.