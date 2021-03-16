“Emergency and Crisis” announces measures against Corona during the month of Ramadan

Today, Tuesday, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority announced preventive measures against the emerging corona virus during the holy month of Ramadan 2021.

Dr. Saif Al Dhaheri, the official spokesperson for the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, said that Tarawih prayers will be held according to the precautionary controls in place, in addition to continuing work with all preventive measures and measures for performing the prayers, and not allowing any breakfast tables in mosques, with the duration of the evening prayer and Tarawih prayers being determined accordingly. No more than 30 minutes.

He added, during the UAE government’s periodic media briefing on the virus, that “work will continue to suspend religious lessons and seminars in mosques, with the ability to participate in lectures and lessons electronically, and we encourage reading the Qur’an via smart devices.”

Al Dhaheri stressed that “mosques will be closed immediately after prayer, while women’s prayer areas, service and health facilities, and the external roads will continue to be closed.”

With regard to the Qiyaam prayer in the last ten days of the holy month, “a continuous assessment will be made of the epidemiological situation in the country, and the procedures will be updated simultaneously with developments.”

Dr. Saif Al Dhaheri said, “We point out that it is not permitted to establish family or institutional breakfast tents or in a public place to eat group meals, or to provide and distribute breakfast meals in front of homes and mosques, and those wishing to coordinate with charities, donate and pay alms and zakat electronically.”

He declared that it is forbidden for restaurants to distribute breakfast meals for those fasting inside or in front of the restaurant front, and their distribution is limited to workers’ housing complexes through direct coordination between restaurants and the management of labor housing in each region, taking into account the rules of social distancing.

The spokesperson of the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority said, “We call upon everyone to cooperate and adhere to the procedures and instructions, as intensive inspection campaigns will be carried out during the holy month, and legal measures will be taken against all violators, whether individuals or institutions.”

He stressed that, “In the interest of the health and safety of society, we advise everyone to avoid gatherings of councils during Ramadan nights, to stay away from family visits, and to avoid distributing and exchanging meals between homes and families. Only members of the same family who live in the same house can eat group meals.”