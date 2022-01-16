The National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority urged community members to adhere to precautionary and preventive measures to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, through a tweet on its official account on Twitter, called on members of the public to stay away from crowded places and gatherings as much as possible for your safety and the safety of others.

She added, “We bet on social responsibility and your commitment to precautionary and preventive measures to limit the spread of Covid 19.”