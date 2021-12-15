The Committee for the Management of Emergencies, Crises and Disasters caused by the “Corona” pandemic in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi announced the update of entry procedures to the emirate from within the country, and approved the use of the EDE system for rapid detection at entry points to the emirate, as of Sunday, 19 December.

This decision aims to enhance precautionary measures, and to ensure that low infection rates in the emirate are maintained at 0.05% of the total examinations, and the EDE system relies on advanced technology to monitor cases potentially infected with the “Covid-19” virus, without storing personal data.

Potential cases of COVID-19 are transferred to the on-site field examination center for a free antibody test, the result of which appears within 20 minutes.

Achieving a low rate of infection with the Corona virus in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi comes as a result of continued efforts to strengthen and implement preventive and precautionary measures, including continuous campaigns for examinations, active investigation and the use of green traffic on the Al-Hosn application to enter public places and events, in addition to high vaccination rates.



