The Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, Head of the Local Emergency and Crisis Management Team in Ras Al Khaimah, Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, said, “Since the bad weather began yesterday evening, plans to deal with torrential rains, bad weather and weather fluctuations have been activated, and field teams have been deployed to provide all Support and assistance required for road users and areas near valleys and mountains.

He added that more than (77) patrols were distributed on the various internal and external roads in the emirate, closing all valleys that witness a large flow of water, and deploying teams of vehicles to withdraw water from the flooded streets to facilitate the movement of vehicles and help the shops that were damaged by the entry of water into them. In addition to providing support to more than (200) people who were trapped in the high mountains and valleys, and ensuring the passage of their vehicles to safe areas away from the flow of valleys.

He explained that the people stranded in dangerous areas were transferred by the air wing of the Ras Al Khaimah Police, where more than (14) people were transferred to safe places, with an emphasis on ensuring that logistical support is provided to them in terms of food and all necessary medical and other needs.

The Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, head of the local emergency and crisis management team in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, said that the rescue teams began their work in providing assistance to all members of the public stranded near the valleys, and by providing evacuation services for some people from their homes that were damaged by the heavy rains and valleys that flooded their homes, and that Efforts are continuing and continuing to communicate with the rest of the reports submitted by the people to the Operations Room in Ras Al Khaimah Police who were affected by valleys in all regions of the emirate.

He praised the great efforts made by all the field teams of the Ras Al Khaimah Police and the local crisis team, which dealt with all reports and cases with high professionalism, and the speed of their movement to the sites of events to deal with them and provide a helping hand and assistance to all those who need it from citizens, residents and tourists, and reassure them.

Since the start of the weather situation and rain, the operating room has received more than (1883) calls between a request for help or an inquiry about the weather condition, and assistance was provided to those in need whose vehicles were stopped due to the rainwater that flooded most of the streets of the emirate, and advice and awareness instructions were provided. For all road users through the official social media channels of the leadership, and to inform the community members of the developments in the weather and how to deal with it and to take precaution and caution and not approach the areas of flowing valleys and dams in order to preserve their public safety, and we call on all members of society to cooperate by calling (999) ) in emergency cases only, and the number (901) for inquiries.



