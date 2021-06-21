The Committee for the Management of Emergencies, Crises and Disasters caused by the Corona pandemic in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi has approved updating the procedures for operating nurseries in the emirate and starting work with them from Thursday, July 1, 2021.

The committee took this decision after studying the statistics related to the Covid-19 virus in the nurseries of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, which showed that nurseries maintain low rates of infection, and after consulting with nursery operators and parents, and taking into account their circumstances and needs.

Reviewing the procedures for operating nurseries and supporting the nursery sector and parents is part of the long-term strategy developed by the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to recover from the Corona pandemic and ensure the safety and health of the community as an absolute priority.

The procedures for operating nurseries in the emirate include continuing to operate nurseries with a limited capacity, and providing care for children in a small group system, provided that the numbers allowed to be present within the groups are updated, as the number is raised from 8 children to 12 children in one group for the 45-day age group for two years, and from 10 children to 16 children per group for the age group from two to four years, provided that the allocated space remains 3.5 square meters for each child inside the classroom and 5 square meters for each child in the open spaces.

The requirement for the complete closure of the nursery for a period of ten days in the event of an infection was also changed, to be a closure of the group that includes the positive case only, and if positive cases are detected in three or more groups at the same time, then the nursery is closed completely for a period of ten days, according to specific criteria.

Maryam Al-Halami, Director of the Early Education Department at the Department of Education and Knowledge, commented: “There is no doubt that nurseries have a pivotal role in developing children’s skills and developing their intellectual and social abilities in the most important stages of forming their personality, as well as their primary role in supporting the work of parents, whether mothers or fathers. During the pandemic, parents, their employers, and nursery operators to reduce the impact of reducing nursery work and empower children in all possible ways.

She added, “We would like to thank the Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Committee in Abu Dhabi for its keenness to support the nurseries sector and support parents who depend on this service to carry out their work, especially after nurseries have proven that they can preserve the health and safety of children by following the procedures for Covid-19.” and after vaccinating 77 percent of its workers.

The procedures for operating nurseries also include continuing to carry out inspection visits to ensure compliance with health procedures, conducting mandatory virtual training for all workers on procedures for dealing with Covid-19, and identifying a health and safety officer in each nursery with the presence of a nurse, in addition to conducting daily checks for young students and workers to measure temperature and not to receive any child with health symptoms.

Camille Al-Najjar, founder and CEO of Kids First Group, said: “We welcome the modernization of nursery operating procedures, which will ensure a safe and healthy learning environment for all children while supporting the recovery of the nursery sector and helping parents who need this service after most of the business sector returns to work from headquarters.”

The committee noted that it will continue to monitor and evaluate nurseries’ commitment to the procedures to ensure the continued preservation of the health and safety of children and their workers, and renewed its appeal to all members of society to continue to follow the necessary preventive and precautionary measures to preserve health gains and protect public health.



