The Committee for the Management of Emergencies, Crises and Disasters caused by the Corona pandemic in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi has approved updating the procedures for operating nurseries in the emirate, and starting work with them starting from the first Thursday of July 2021.

The committee took this decision after studying the statistics related to the “Covid-19” virus in the nurseries of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, which showed that nurseries maintain low rates of infection, and after consulting with nursery operators and parents, and taking into account their conditions and needs.

Reviewing the procedures for operating nurseries and supporting the nursery sector and parents is part of the long-term strategy developed by the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to recover from the Corona pandemic, and to ensure the safety and health of the community as an absolute priority. The procedures for operating nurseries in the emirate include the continued operation of nurseries with a limited capacity, and the provision of care to children in a small group system, provided that the numbers allowed to be present within the groups are updated, as the number is raised from eight children to 12 children in one group for the age group 45 days to two years. And from 10 to 16 children in one group for the age group from two to four years, provided that the allocated space remains 3.5 square meters for each child in the classroom, and five square meters for each child in the open spaces.

The requirement for the complete closure of the nursery for a period of 10 days in the event of an infection was also changed, to be a closure of the group that includes the positive case only, and if positive cases are detected in three or more groups at the same time, then the nursery is closed completely for a period of 10 days, according to specific criteria.

The Director of the Early Education Department at the Department of Education and Knowledge, Maryam Al-Halami, said: “Parents, employers, and nursery operators cooperate during the pandemic, to reduce the impact of reducing the work of nurseries, and to empower children in all possible ways.” She added: “We would like to thank the Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Committee in Abu Dhabi, for its keenness to support the nurseries sector and support parents who depend on this service to carry out their work, especially after nurseries have proven that they can preserve the health and safety of children by following the procedures for ( Covid-19), and after vaccinating 77% of its workers.

Continuous follow up

The Committee for the Management of Emergencies, Crises and Disasters caused by the Corona pandemic in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi noted that it will continue to monitor and evaluate nurseries’ commitment to the procedures, to ensure the continued preservation of the health and safety of children and their workers, and renewed its appeal to all members of society to continue to follow the necessary preventive and precautionary measures to preserve health gains and protect public health .

• The updated procedures are closing the group with a positive case instead of closing the whole nursery.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

