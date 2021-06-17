The Committee for the Management of Emergencies, Crises and Disasters caused by the Corona pandemic in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi has approved a return to the attendance learning system in schools for all students for the 2021-2022 school year. The committee’s decision came after a process of coordination and consultations with parents, teachers, principals and school operators in the emirate that was conducted in May and June of this year. The committee also took the decision after vaccinating more than 80 percent of the teaching and school staff, including the maintenance and guard teams.

The safe return to schools is a pivotal part of the long-term strategy developed by the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to recover from the Corona pandemic and ensure the safety and health of society as an absolute priority, and also reflects the emirate’s success in managing the pandemic and dealing with its effects so far. The safe return to school strategy is in line with the highest international practices and takes into account the recommendations and opinions of all parties in the educational system, including the school community, health authorities, the Department of Education and Knowledge and all concerned government agencies.

Her Excellency Sarah Musallam, Head of the Department of Education and Knowledge in Abu Dhabi, commented: “The pandemic has shown the strength of the determination of parents, teachers and school staff, who have cooperated closely and exerted their utmost efforts to ensure that our children receive the best possible education in light of the challenges arising from the pandemic, so they were an example of sacrifice and heroism. .”

Her Excellency added: “We would like to thank the Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Committee in Abu Dhabi for its keenness to plan the 2021-2022 school year in cooperation and coordination with all concerned parties in the educational system, from students and parents to the teaching staff and school operators. We realize that the distance learning system is not It is a permanent alternative to face-to-face learning in schools, however it was necessary to ensure everyone was comfortable and ready to go back to school.”

As part of the consultations that preceded the committee’s decision, the Department of Education and Knowledge conducted an independent questionnaire in which it surveyed parents’ opinions about reopening schools to help make the most appropriate decision for the next academic year. More than 117,000 parents, representing more than 230,000 students, including citizens and residents, participated in the survey. Parents of about 70% of students prefer the return of their children to face-to-face learning in their schools, and 88 percent of them indicated that face-to-face learning in schools is more beneficial for their children.

The survey showed that parents believe that vaccination will enhance their confidence in the safety of their children’s return to school. The Pfizer vaccine is currently available for children aged 12 years and over, and a complementary study of the immune response to the Sinopharm vaccine was recently launched for children between 3 and 17 years, coinciding with the emirate’s plans to provide vaccination for children in the near future.

The survey also showed parents’ satisfaction with reducing the physical distance in schools, which will allow more days for students to attend school during the school week.

The Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Committee stressed the importance of coordination between the emirate’s schools and the Department of Education and Knowledge to ensure that schools are fully prepared to receive students from all educational levels at the start of the new academic year. The Department of Education and Knowledge will continue to work with the school community and the Health Authority to update the protocol for reopening schools soon. The School Management Protocol relating to the COVID-19 pandemic will be published on August 15, 2021.

The committee also approved the availability of “distance education” as an option for parents who prefer it, if it is available from their children’s school.

The committee noted that it will continue to monitor and evaluate the attendance learning system in schools to ensure the continued preservation of the health and safety of the school community, relying on the concerted efforts of everyone and their continued commitment to follow the necessary preventive and precautionary measures to protect the health and safety of students and all members of the teaching staff and school staff.



