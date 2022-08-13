The authorities concerned with dealing with weather conditions have completed their preparations to deal with the depression that the country is expected to be affected by, in addition to the readiness of business continuity plans for all vital parties, and the readiness of media measures to publish warnings before and during the passage of the depression, in addition to activating the early warning system, while the center expected The National Meteorological and Seismic Authority has an opportunity to form cumulus clouds from today, Sunday to next Thursday, accompanied by rainfall of varying intensity, between medium and heavy at times, and may be accompanied by lightning and thunder in some eastern and southern regions, and extending over some interior and western regions with a decrease in temperatures.

In detail, the National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management confirmed the readiness and readiness of all concerned authorities, led by the Ministry of Interior, and the participation of the National Center of Meteorology and local police leaders, in order to deal with the depression that the country is expected to be affected by this weekend.

The authority stressed that all concerned authorities are ready to deal with the depression and take proactive measures, each within its competence, in addition to ensuring the readiness of business continuity plans for all vital agencies and their activation after assessing the surrounding conditions in the areas expected to be affected by the depression, in addition to a field assessment of some areas. It is expected to be affected by the drop by the competent teams.

The authority also stressed the readiness of media measures to publish warnings before and during the passage of the depression and announce the measures taken by the competent authorities, in addition to activating the early warning system by the local police leaders to guide the public and provide them with developments and procedures to be followed.

for its part; The Ministry of Interior reiterated that the safety of society and the protection of life and property is a top priority, and that it is fully prepared in all its sectors, departments and field teams, to deal with any emergency situation in accordance with the plans established to ensure the safety and security of all, calling on the public to exercise caution, caution, adhere to safety requirements and instructions and adhere to with the instructions of the concerned authorities.

The joint assessment team called on the public not to circulate and spread rumors, and to refer to the official sources in the country to receive updates and information related to the air depression, and to follow the procedures approved by the concerned authorities.

For its part, the National Center of Meteorology indicated that the country is witnessing an extension of a shallow air depression accompanied by a weak air depression in the upper layers of the atmosphere, which led to the gusts of active southeasterly winds with speeds of up to 40 km / h, and the sea waves are turbulent sometimes and reach six feet in the Arabian Gulf. .

The center expected that the weather today, Sunday, will be fair to partly cloudy, with a chance of some convective clouds to the east and south in the afternoon, accompanied by rain. Arabia and in the Oman Sea.

The center indicated that the weather on Monday is partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with a chance of convective clouds to the east and south in the afternoon, accompanied by rain. Oman Sea.

The weather is expected to continue on Tuesday, partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with the possibility of convective clouds forming over some eastern and southern areas in the afternoon, accompanied by rain, with a decrease in temperatures, and winds southeast to northeast, light to moderate in speed, active at times, exposing dust and dust, and the sea. Light to medium waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center pointed out that the weather on Wednesday, August 17, is expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with the possibility of convective clouds forming over some eastern and southern regions in the afternoon, accompanied by rain, with another drop in temperatures, and winds southeast to northeast, light to moderate in speed. The sea is light to medium waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

• «Interior»: «the safety of society and the protection of lives and property is a top priority».



• The “Mutual Evaluation Team” called on the public not to circulate and spread rumors, and to refer to official sources.