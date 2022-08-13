The National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management confirmed the readiness and readiness of all concerned authorities, led by the Ministry of Interior, and the participation of the National Center of Meteorology and local police leaders, to deal with the depression that the country is expected to be affected by the end of this week.

The authority said that all concerned authorities are ready to deal with the depression and take all proactive measures, each within its competence, in addition to ensuring the readiness of business continuity plans for all vital authorities and their activation after assessing the surrounding conditions in the areas expected to be affected by the depression, in addition to the field assessment of some areas. It is expected to be affected by the drop by the competent teams.

The authority also stressed the readiness of media measures to publish warnings before and during the passage of the depression and announce the measures taken by the competent authorities, in addition to activating the early warning system by local police leaders to guide the public and provide them with all developments and procedures to be followed.

for its part; The Ministry of Interior reiterated that the safety of society and the protection of life and property is a top priority, and that it is fully prepared in all its sectors, departments and field teams, to deal with any emergency situation in accordance with the plans established to ensure the safety and security of all, calling on the public to exercise caution, abide by safety requirements and instructions, and abide by instructions. concerned authorities.

The joint assessment team called on the public not to circulate and spread rumors, and to refer to the official sources in the country to receive all developments and information related to the air depression and to follow the procedures approved by the concerned authorities.