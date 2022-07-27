Source: Emirates Today website Date:





The National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority called on citizens and residents of the country to cooperate and join forces with the official authorities to ensure the safety of all members of society, in light of the volatile weather conditions.

Mohammed bin Rashid directs the Ministry of the Interior to mobilize emergency teams to support rescue operations in Fujairah and the eastern regions

Mohammed bin Rashid directs the transfer of all families affected by the rain in the eastern regions to temporary shelter sites

The Council of Ministers directs the federal authorities in the affected areas to keep their non-essential employees working remotely for Thursday and Friday

The Council of Ministers directs the formation of an urgent committee to limit the damages of the floods







