The UAE government held the periodic media briefing to introduce the latest developments and cases related to the new Corona virus in the country “Covid-19”, during which it announced the update of the protocol for organizing prayer in mosques and chapels during the blessed month of Ramadan, the return of women’s worshipers to normal during the month of Ramadan, and the resumption of mosque lessons. daily after the afternoon or evening prayers.

In detail, the official spokesman for the National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management, Dr. Taher Al-Buraik Al-Amiri, confirmed that the UAE has recently witnessed a remarkable decrease in the number of injuries as a result of societal commitment and the high rate of vaccinations, and many restrictions on the capacity of activities and events in the country have been canceled in a tight gradation. and thoughtful, stressing the importance of continuing this pace of societal concern to ensure the continuity of the tight gradient to return to a new normal life.

He said: “Over the course of three years, the UAE has harnessed all its capabilities and efforts in all sectors responsible for the Covid-19 pandemic, and has strengthened its responsibility towards the health of everyone living on the country’s land, which is a priority for the wise leadership, by securing and providing an integrated proactive system that works on Round the clock to deal with the pandemic and meet its challenges with high flexibility.

Al-Amiri added: “The state is working to monitor the indicators of the epidemiological situation and evaluate it on an ongoing basis to develop the necessary plans and procedures to ensure the health and safety of society, and all procedures change according to the data of the epidemiological situation, as every decision is taken based on a balance and an integrative partnership between all sectors of the state to determine ways to preserve the epidemiological situation.” Everyone’s health and safety.”

He continued, “The blessed month of Ramadan has come upon us for the third year in a row since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic on the world, and in the past two years we have witnessed an acceptable commitment from society to precautionary measures, and we hope that commitment and awareness will continue this year in light of the various waves that the world is witnessing.” To the importance of following all necessary precautions and precautionary measures to limit the spread of Covid-19 represented in physical distancing, avoiding gatherings as much as possible, making sure to wear a mask in gathering places, and following all previously recommended instructions.

Al-Amiri revealed several updates to the protocol for organizing prayer in mosques and chapels for the blessed month of Ramadan, which included expanding the scope of receiving worshipers and resuming many procedures that were suspended due to the conditions of the Covid-19 pandemic, noting that the new update also provides for the return of women’s chapels to normal during the month. Ramadan, and the resumption of daily mosque lessons after the afternoon or evening prayers, and the lectures of the guests of His Highness the President of the State in mosques.

He announced that the protocol includes allowing drinking water to be distributed to worshipers, provided that it is canned, emphasizing the need for volunteers to monitor the precautionary measures in mosques and women’s chapels, such as the obligation to wear a mask, the obligation to use a personal or single-use carpet, and adherence to all precautionary measures in place in advance.

He pointed out that the new update also provided for amending the alignment of worshipers to be in a straight (vertical) shape instead of a zigzag, in order to facilitate the entry and exit process and organization, while maintaining a distance of one meter between worshipers while allowing the establishment of Tarawih prayers throughout the holy month, and the Tahajjud prayer in the last ten days. From the month of Ramadan, according to certain regulations, including that the time between the evening call to prayer and the establishment of the evening prayer be 20 minutes, that a 45-minute period is allocated for the evening prayer with the Tarawih prayer, 8 rak’ahs for intercession and the witr prayer, and the Tarawih prayer is held immediately after the year of dinner, in addition to specifying a time not exceeding 45 minutes To establish the Tahajjud prayer in the last ten days of Ramadan.

Al-Amiri pointed out that the Qur’an will continue to be provided in mosques and chapels, provided that they are sterilized after use. In addition to restoring the residency timings for the five daily prayers to their previous state before the pandemic, noting that all announced procedures will be subject to continuous supervision and monitoring during the first week of Ramadan, and the procedures will be modified or updated according to the epidemiological situation and according to the data of continuous follow-up.

He stressed the UAE’s always keenness to take the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and its repercussions as lessons learned to deal with them with flexibility and complete balance and to provide the necessary support to all sectors to ensure the safety and stability of society, noting that public health is a priority and a societal responsibility, and with the solidarity of society, all residents of the country are protected, especially the categories of owners of determination, senior citizens, residents and all groups most at risk, as protecting them from any danger is a societal responsibility.

Al-Amiri called on members of society to cooperate and adhere to preventive measures to confront the Covid-19 virus, stressing the importance of preserving the gains of all national efforts undertaken by all different sectors.



