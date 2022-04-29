The National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority and the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security have announced the update of entry procedures through the country’s various ports, to enter into force starting today, Friday, April 29, 2022.

The new update includes allowing UAE citizens to enter the country using the Emirates ID, in addition to allowing citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries to enter the UAE using the ID or personal card.

The two bodies confirmed that the updated procedures come within the framework of facilitating travel between citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, and in support of the state’s strategy aimed at maintaining the health and safety of society and in line with efforts for sustainable recovery and the return of a new normal life.



