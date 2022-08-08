The National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management explained through its official account on the social networking site “Twitter”, that the country is affected by an extension of an air depression from the east with the chance of rain falling on some areas, especially the eastern and southern regions, from Sunday 14 to Wednesday 17 August 2022.
“Emergency and Crises”: The country is affected by an air depression from the east, with the chance of rain falling on some areas, especially the eastern and southern regions, expected from Sunday 14 to Wednesday 17 August 2022. #Emirates today pic.twitter.com/TgS9CHhyNa
