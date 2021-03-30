The publication of the WHO report on the mission to China does not reveal any new details about the source of the spread of COVID-19, an expert from the World Health Organization group from the Russian Federation told Izvestia. Deputy Director for Research, Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology named after Pasteur Vladimir Dedkov … Experts are leaning towards the version of the transmission of coronavirus through a certain animal – an intermediate host, but they admit other options. There are few chances to establish the exact origin of SARS-Cov-2, but there are still prospects for such work, experts say. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has called for continued research.

Source search

WHO commission conducts second phase of investigation in Wuhan into origin of SARS-Cov-2 … According to WHO Director General Tedros Adan Ghebreyesus, the organization received a full report on the sources of the SARS-CoV-2 virus from a mission on March 27-28. The report was prepared under an embargo at the request of two WHO Member States. The day before, around 17.30 Moscow time, he appeared on the organization’s website.

– All hypotheses remain valid. This report is a very important beginning, but not the end yet. We have not yet found the source of the virus, and we must continue to monitor science and do our best. Finding the source of a virus takes time, and it is our responsibility for the world to find the source so that we can collectively take action to reduce the risk of this recurrence. No research trip can provide all the answers, ”said Tedros Adan Ghebreyesus.

In an earlier report on February 9, WHO said the coronavirus came from bats in southern China and southeast Asia. … From them, the infection could get to the farm, where it was picked up by animals from the family of weasels, civerrids and canines. Then the infected animals most likely ended up in the Wuhan market.

The current report says that the working group on molecular epidemiology and bioinformatics has studied the genomic data of viruses obtained from animals … Data from targeted research has shown that the coronaviruses most closely related to SARS-CoV-2 are found in bats and pangolins. These animals can be a reservoir of the virus that causes COVID-19. However, none of the identified pathogens are similar enough to SARS-CoV-2 to be its direct predecessor. … In addition, the high susceptibility of minks and cats to the causative agent of COVID-19 suggests that other animals may act as potential carriers.

The Animal and Environment Working Group reviewed existing knowledge about coronaviruses that are phylogenetically related to SARS-CoV-2, identified in various animals, including horseshoe bats and pangolins. However, SARS-CoV-2 was not found in them.

As a result, the experts concluded that the most likely route of origin for SARS-CoV-2 is through an intermediate host. Also direct spread of zoonoses and introduction through food chain products are possible. Laboratory path is extremely unlikely , believe in the WHO.

Subtleties of translation

The priority of the versions has not changed, stressed the deputy director for scientific work of the Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. Pasteur, WHO expert from the Russian Federation Vladimir Dedkov … But the differences may lie in the realm of linguistic nuances, he admitted.

– During these two months, we were constantly in touch with our Chinese colleagues. There are some translation problems: when the same document is repeatedly translated back and forth, the meaning changes a little, – said Vladimir Dedkov.

Following the publication of the official WHO report on the work of the mission in China in January-February 2021, the expedition members will prepare a detailed report on the work done. They will then move on to planning the next phase of the mission – finding the natural source of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

– As soon as we finish this stage in the form of a report, we will move on to detailed planning for the next stage. … All parties – both WHO and China – have an understanding of the need for this. We will try to move on to the next stage as quickly as possible, ”Vladimir Dedkov told Izvestia.

He is confident that the mission will be sent this year. , since the further from the beginning of the epidemic, the more difficult it is to deal with its natural source. To send a new mission, it is necessary to develop a scientific research program (all interested parties must agree on it), determine the forces, means and areas of responsibility.

– In my opinion, prove anything 100% chances are scanty , – said a leading researcher at the Laboratory of Molecular Biology, Moscow State University. M.V. Lomonosov Roman Zinovkin. – This is only possible if an animal is found, an intermediate carrier of the new coronavirus. Until it is found, other options remain. However, the version that this is really a natural virus, and it was unlikely that it was created in a laboratory, seems plausible to me. Although, of course, now genetic engineering allows you to create anything, and it will be indistinguishable from the creation of nature.