The 112 Emergency Center of the Community of Madrid reports on the forecast of strong gusts of wind in the Sierra area, reaching 80 km/h as estimated by the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), from 2:00 p.m. this Saturday until 8:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Given this notice from the Aemet, the Community of Madrid recommends caution to citizens and measures such as removing elements from terraces and balconies that could fall onto public roads (pots and plastic furniture) or that Pick up the awnings to avoid accidents.

Furthermore, it asks that citizens Avoid passing under wooded areas, that they take extreme caution when entering and exiting the tunnels and that motorcycles and bicycles take special care as they are more unstable vehicles.